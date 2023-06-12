RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  12 Jun 2023 19:13 |  By RnMTeam

Shakira drops new hint of dating F1 racer Lewis Hamilton amid romance rumours

MUMBAI: Shakira has reignited rumours she is dating Formula 1 racing driver Lewis Hamilton after the pair were spotted looking rather cosy for the second time in a week.

The 'Hips Don't Lie' singer, who split from her footballer ex Gerard Pique in June last year, attended the Spanish Grand Prix in Barcelona, which saw former world champion Lewis finish runner-up, reports Mirror.co.uk.

Later in the day they were spotted stepping out for a meal together, which was reported as a one-off meeting of friends in some quarters. However, fast forward a few days and the duo were at it again - this time with Lewis snapped picking the Colombian beauty up in a speedboat from her home in Miami, Florida.

Although a third-party was present in the form of Lewis' pal, Miles Chamley-Watson, speculation is now growing that the two high-profile celebs are romantically involved.

A source close to the duo told People they were "growing closer".

"They're spending time together and in the 'getting to know you' stage. It's fun and flirty," the source explained, quoted by Mirror.co.uk.

Shakira, 46, meanwhile, recently offered a cryptic clue herself into where her mind and heart are at, as she told Mexican newspaper Milenio: "I'm rediscovering the material I'm made of and also wanting to find that."

Seven-time champion Lewis, 38, could have some competition on his hands though as speculation has also been rife surrounding the songstress' friendship with actor Tom Cruise.

(SOURCE:IANS)

Tags
Shakira Lewis Hamilton Gerard Pique Tom Cruise music Songs
Related news
 | 12 Jun 2023

Munawar says late Irrfan Khan was the inspiration behind his song 'Madari'

MUMBAI: Singer Munawar, who has just dropped his album 'Madari', credits late actor Irrfan Khan for inspiring him.

read more
 | 12 Jun 2023

Shivangi's next outings: Balaji show 'Barsaatein', music video with Ankit

MUMBAI: Shivangi Joshi, who became a household name with her character Naira in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai', will soon be seen on a new show titled 'Barsaatein'.

read more
 | 12 Jun 2023

Farah says half of Salman's song 'Saajan Ji Ghar Aaye' was shot with a duplicate

MUMBAI: The iconic track 'Saajan Ji Ghar Aaye' from the film 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' was half shot by a duplicate of superstar Salman Khan, reveals choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan.

read more
 | 12 Jun 2023

Song 'Aaj Ke Baad' from 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' has tunes of pure love

MUMBAI: The makers of 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' have dropped a new song titled 'Aaj Ke Baad' featuring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, which is about pure love.

read more
 | 12 Jun 2023

Sherlyn Chopra says her rap songs speaks about double standards of society

MUMBAI: Actress Sherlyn Chopra says her rap song 'Yeh Karte Hain Judge' speaks volumes about the double standards that society has become used to.

read more

RnM Biz

The Present and Future of Creativity in Advertising: in Conversation with Kevin Swanepoel and Prasoon Joshi

MUMBAI: As the sun went down on Day 2, a session on the present and future of creativity in adverread more

Red FM Launches RJ Nalwa to Co-drive DL 935 with RJ Rohan

MUMBAI: India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM is thrilled to announce tread more

Our live streamers' abilities to build authentic connections with users is key to building an ever-lasting community: Mansi Jain, Sr VP and GM - Roposo

Roposo, one of India's first live-entertainment commerce platformsread more

GrooveNexus Records Surpasses 3 Million YouTube Subscribers

MUMBAI: GrooveNexus Records, the new age music label, proudly announces that it has crossed the read more

Mirchi and Radio City unite to mark 20 Years of Radio in Delhi

Mirchi RJs Naved and RJ Sayema along with Radio City RJ Ginnie hosted a special one-time show...read more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Selena Gomez shouts 'I'm single' while watching football game

MUMBAI: Singer-actress Selena Gomez isn't scared to talk about being single. The actress recently, through TikTok, poked fun at the highs and lows of...read more

2
Munawar says late Irrfan Khan was the inspiration behind his song 'Madari'

MUMBAI: Singer Munawar, who has just dropped his album 'Madari', credits late actor Irrfan Khan for inspiring him. Talking about the same, he shared...read more

3
Jasleen Royal, Arijit Singh collaborate for 'passion project' romantic song

MUMBAI:Hitmakers Jasleen Royal and Arijit Singh have joined forces for the former's upcoming romantic song. The two had earlier collaborated for the...read more

4
Farah says half of Salman's song 'Saajan Ji Ghar Aaye' was shot with a duplicate

MUMBAI: The iconic track 'Saajan Ji Ghar Aaye' from the film 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' was half shot by a duplicate of superstar Salman Khan, reveals...read more

5
Sherlyn Chopra says her rap songs speaks about double standards of society

MUMBAI: Actress Sherlyn Chopra says her rap song 'Yeh Karte Hain Judge' speaks volumes about the double standards that society has become used to....read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games