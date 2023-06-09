Marico’s Saffola Masala Oats in partnership with ZEE5 collaborates with top TV celebrities for a Karara Jawaab moment

MUMBAI: Marico Limited’s Saffola Masala Oats has announced its exciting new ‘Munchy Cravings Ka Karara Jawaab’ campaign to promote its Karara Crunch variant. The latest campaign in association with the leading streaming platform ZEE5, OTT arm of ZEEL, unveils an interesting tale that revolves around your favourite TV celebrities and their extraordinary ‘Karara Jawaabs’. Presenting the perfect blend of entertainment and the art of quick wit, the campaign features prominent TV female leads Shweta Tiwari from Main Hoon Aparajita, Aishwarya Khare from Bhagya Lakshmi, Aditi Sharma from Rab Se Hai Dua, Ashi Singh from Meet and Twinkle Vasisth from Kundali Bhagya.

The quirky videos and humorous content gives a glimpse of the behind-the-scene drama on the sets of the respective shows to the audience. Resonating with their on-screen powerful characters, the actresses cleverly deliver Karara Jawabs when questioned about reel life situations, all while satisfying their evening hunger pangs with Saffola’s crunchy bits and yummy masala oats during the shoot. With an array of creative, eccentric, and mind-boggling replies, these videos promise to tickle your funny bone and take your entertainment quotient up a notch.

The collaboration will see all 5 leading ladies go live with their dynamic video bytes that will be featured on the ZEE5’s – ‘latest and Free Shows’ playlist through in-app integrations.

Mr. Gaurav Kanwal, Chief Revenue Officer - ZEE5, South Asia said, “We are happy to partner with Saffola Masala Oats for this new campaign ‘Munchy Cravings Ka Karara Jawaab’ and devise a full funnel marketing strategy across categories. With a content first approach and a strong presence across 190+ countries, it has been our endeavour to enable brands build a stronger presence and drive impact across markets. The team at ZEE5/Zee Brand Works has created a series of fun and engaging content with the leading television stars for the campaign. We will continue to evolve and innovate to provide our clientele with cutting-edge opportunities to build brand saliency and consumer engagement.”

Expressing his excitement on the collaboration, Sanjay Mishra, COO- India & CEO – New Business, Marico Ltd,said, “We are absolutely ecstatic to partner with ZEE5 and bring to our consumers a campaign with witty answers and a wholesome snacking experience. Through this collaboration, we aim to reach a wider audience and appeal to them with the irresistible crunch of our Karara Crunch range while delivering quirky content. The partnership between Saffola Masala Oats Karara Crunch and ZEE5 is a testament to both the brand’s commitment to enhance consumer experiences and ensure that every snacking moment becomes a delightful experience.”

Through this collaboration, Saffola Masala Oats Karara Crunch will be associated with some of the most popular shows and series on the ZEE5 encouraging consumers to enjoy their premium entertainment while indulging in their favourite snack time. Whether it's binge-watching the latest shows or catching up on favourite movies, viewers can now elevate their snacking experience with the deliciously crunchy and flavourful Saffola Masala Oats Karara Crunch.

Saffola Masala Oats Karara Crunch is known to bring a wholesome snacking experience with its unique flavour and crunch. With this new oats snack, you can enjoy a mouthful of crunch with a mix of extra-added crunchy bits, crisp veggies and desi millets. The crunchy bits are masaledaar multigrain balls which add a “Karara Crunch” in every bite. In addition to this, our desi millets such as Jowar, Bajra and Ragi also added with wholegrain oats which add on to the munchy bites.

To learn more about Saffola Masala Oats Karara Crunch and its collaboration with ZEE5 Channel, please visit https://saffola.marico.in/ or tune in to ZEE5 Channel for the latest update. Stay Tuned to know more!