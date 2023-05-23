Goafest 2023 Welcomes India Today Group Aaj Tak and Disney Star as 'Co-Presenting' Sponsors

MUMBAI: The Goafest Organising Committee is pleased to announce that India Today Group Aaj Tak and Disney Star have come on board as ‘Co-Presenting’ Sponsors of Goafest 2023, South Asia’s apex industry event that celebrates milestones in the media and advertising industry. The definitive annual festival for the advertising, marketing, and media industry which attracts over 2000 industry professionals, is scheduled to take place on 24th, 25th, and 26th May 2023 at the Grand Hyatt, Bambolim, Goa.

Speaking about partnering with Goafest 2023, Dinesh Bhatia – Group CEO, India Today Group said, “Goafest presents an opportunity for us to deepen our engagement with the industry. As South Asia’s largest festival for the creative sector, the undeniable growth and significance of this event inspires us. As partners, we eagerly await to welcome our industry once again as we celebrate the boundless potential of media and creativity in shaping the future.”

“Disney Star has always stood for inspiring a billion imaginations. And Goafest celebrates creativity bringing together India’s finest creative minds. We are delighted to partner with them and stage this inspiring festival of creativity,” added Minakshi Achan, Head-Network Brand & Creative Communications, Disney Star.

Prasanth Kumar, President, Advertising Agencies Association of India and CEO, South Asia, GroupM, said, "We are delighted to welcome India Today Group Aaj Tak and Disney Star, as our co-presenting sponsors to Goafest this year. Over the years, Goafest has become synonymous with creativity, innovation, and excellence, making it the perfect destination for brands to associate with and showcase their offerings. We look forward to successful partnerships with all our sponsors as we work towards creating an unforgettable experience for everyone present.”

Jaideep Gandhi, Chairman, Goafest 2023 Organising Committee said “It is our pleasure to welcome Disney Star and India Today Group Aaj Tak as the Co-Presenting Sponsors for Goafest 2023. We are delighted to see how Goafest has strived to create a platform of unique opportunities for brands to align themselves with the media and advertising fraternity. We welcome all our sponsors on board and hope these partnerships inspire creativity, drive innovation, and elevate the industry as a whole.”

Co-hosted by The Advertising Agencies Association of India and The Advertising Club, Goafest 2023 is scheduled to take place on 24th, 25th, and 26th May, 2023 at Grand Hyatt, Bambolim, Goa. Delegate registrations and Abby Award entries are open. For details log on www.goafest.com