News |  17 May 2023 17:55 |  By RnMTeam

'RIDÁY' aka Hriday Jain produces magic with a blend of indo-western touch in 'Lost Power'

MUMBAI: ‘Lost Power' is a captivating new release by Ridáy, featuring a blend of traditional Indian music and contemporary electronic beats. This dynamic deep house track showcases the talents of a skilled local flautist from the villages of India, whose majestic flute playing adds a distinctive cultural touch to the track. Created in the vibrant city of Los Angeles, this intriguing and exquisite release unites traditional and electronic music elements seamlessly, creating a truly unique sound that stands out in the industry. With its infectious beat and cultural touches, "Lost Power" is a must-listen for anyone looking for something new and exciting in the world of electronic music.

"Lost Power" is inspired by 'Quit' by Ariana Grande. The track was started in early Diwali of 2022 and was recently finished with the final mixing and mastering done in a private studio in Burbank. The album artwork for the release was filmed in the scenic city of Santa Barbara, California. With its blend of traditional Indian music and contemporary electronic beats, "Lost Power" promises to be a standout release in the world of electronic music.

RIDÁY - LOST POWER (Official Visualiser):

