Singer Sia secretly gets married to boyfriend at luxury villa in Italy

MUMBAI: Singer Sia got married in a hush-hush ceremony to boyfriend Dan Bernard by candle-light in Portofino, Italy.
Only four guests were there to watch as the couple said their vows under a gazebo decorated with flowers, reports sun.com.
Sia had kept their romance under wraps, apart from sharing one picture of him on Instagram last October.
Photos show her saying "I do" after walking down the aisle at Villa Olivetta, a luxury residence owned by designers Dolce and Gabbana. It was the same house where Kourtney Kardashian and rocker Travis Barker exchanged their vows last May.
Sia has had a rollercoaster love life and was previously married to filmmaker Erik Anders Lang for two years, from 2014 to 2016.
She was left devastated in 1997 when her boyfriend Dan Pontifex was killed in a car crash weeks after she moved to London to be with him.
Sia dated female singer Jd Samson from 2008 to 2011.
Talking about her sexuality, she said: "I've always dated boys and girls and anything in between. I don't care what gender you are, it's about people. I have always been, well, flexible is the word I would use."
She is also now a grandmother, after adopting two teenagers in 2019, one of whom welcomed twins the following year.
