News |  05 May 2023 20:38 |  By RnMTeam

Singer Suryansh released his new soulful singer "Tu Hai Mera"

MUMBAI: Indian playback singer, music producer, and arranger Suryansh, known for his contributions to films like Dil Bechara, Atrangi Re, Mimi, House of Secrets, and many more, has released his latest peppy single, "Tu Mera Hai." The song is an upbeat pop track that revolves around a young man who has fallen head over heels in love with a girl.

Suryansh has been steadily making a name for himself in the music industry as one of the emerging artists. "Tu Mera Hai" is a perfect composition when it comes to expressing the feeling of being in love and infusing it with a fun and upbeat vibe. The song perfectly captures the energy and excitement of being in love and the emotions that accompany it.

Reflecting on the song, Suryansh shares, "Creating something lively and upbeat was an inspiring experience. As an artist, every song you create leaves a lasting impression on you. We always strive to deliver something different and fresh to the audience, and that's the driving force behind our creative process. Working on this song was truly enjoyable, as it captures the fun and excitement of being in love. We hope that the audience embraces the song with as much love as we put into creating it, taking them on an enjoyable musical journey with us."

With his catchy tune and dynamic vocals, Suryansh has managed to establish a place in the hearts of his listeners. His music has the power to uplift and captivate the audience, and "Tu Mera Hai" is no exception." Tu Mera Hai" stands as a testament to Suryansh's talent as a singer-songwriter. It is a fun and lively representation of love, allowing listeners to embark on an enjoyable musical journey and connect with the power of upbeat music. Overall, "Tu Mera Hai" showcases Suryansh's versatility and creativity as an artist. It is a fun and lively track that will undoubtedly leave the audience dancing and singing along.

