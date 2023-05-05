RadioandMusic
Armaan Malik and OAFF come together to create disruption with their new track 'Tabaahi'

MUMBAI: Indian pop sensation Armaan Malik and composer-producer OAFF who is known to bridge the gap between mainstream Bollywood and feel-good pop, have collaborated to release their new song titled ‘Tabaahi’. The song has a chill-pop vibe and captures a perfect blend of sound and energy to get fans grooving to its beats.

With an infectious rhythm running through the song, the song brings about a fresh energy as it talks about the ‘sukoon’ (peace) one feels being alone in nature with the person they love and when they aren’t in their company, everything feels like it’s falling apart and it’s absolute ‘tabaahi’ (destruction).

Speaking about the song, Armaan says, “Collaborating with OAFF was an unexpected yet beautiful experience. ‘Tabaahi’ brought out a different side to my musicality which I had never known or accessed before. That’s the beauty of collaborations, they always bring a new colour of both artists to the fore. We hope that this song of ours becomes a part of your playlist and makes you feel all the emotions we felt while making it.”

Sharing his thoughts on the release, OAFF says, “The song is about two people coming together. There is a line in there that is ‘Thoda thoda sa main hu, thoda thoda sa tu bhi hain’ which captures the spirit of the collaboration. It really was a coming together of two different artists and creating something new. I was often pleasantly surprised during the making of the song about how in sync Armaan and I were, even though we had never met before.”

The song will be available across major streaming platforms along with a performance video going live on MTV’s official YouTube channel.

‘Tabaahi’ is a very intimate yet grand track that holds a certain ‘feel good’ emotion throughout its duration and is certain to become a go-to drive and chill song for listeners.

