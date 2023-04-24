MTV Beats Artist of The Month, Tanishk Bagchi expresses his wish to work with Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa, Justin Bieber, and Skrillex someday!

MUMBAI: Known for his melodious compositions such as Bolna, Ve Maahi, Tera Junoon, and more, the melodious music producer, composer, singer, and lyricist Tanishk Bagchi has been ruling the hearts of music lovers with his work. Starting with Meherbani as a music producer alongside Aditya Dev, Tanishk has come a long way in his musical career with back-to-back hits such as Tip Tip, Raataan Lambiyan, and Rabba Janda. Catch Tanishk Bagchi as Artist of The Month for April 2023 for a sneak peek into his work and personal life along with idhar udhar ki baatein on MTV Beats this entire month.

Talking about his brand-new song, Taare, Tanishk added, “This song is very close to my heart as it is one the first ever Hindi songs that I have sung and composed. There are a lot of songs of mine which are not in the public yet, Taare is one such track that I composed exclusively for myself. With the growing popularity of independent music, I thought of experimenting and launching this song for my fans. It is a passion project and I feel very proud about the positive response I received from music lovers from all corners of the country for Taare.”

Talking about his first musical memory, Tanishk adds, “My entire family is full of musicians, so I didn’t ever think of music as something difficult. However, the first time when I started playing the piano is when I realised it needs real hard work. I was very naïve in the beginning, with the musical instruments. Then I gave a lot of my time and effort to grow gradually.”

“I believe that one quality that a person must possess while pursuing a career in music, especially with regards to the Bollywood music industry, is to be very patient. Because without patience, you cannot win. You have to go back and wait for that one single chance.” Says Tanishk, as advice to all young music learners.

Commenting on his work-related aspirations he said, “I wish to work with celebrated artists such as Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa, Justin Bieber, and Skrillex someday.”

Artist of The Month for April 2023