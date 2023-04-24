RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  24 Apr 2023 14:14 |  By RnMTeam

MTV Beats Artist of The Month, Tanishk Bagchi expresses his wish to work with Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa, Justin Bieber, and Skrillex someday!

MUMBAI: Known for his melodious compositions such as Bolna, Ve Maahi, Tera Junoon, and more, the melodious music producer, composer, singer, and lyricist Tanishk Bagchi has been ruling the hearts of music lovers with his work. Starting with Meherbani as a music producer alongside Aditya Dev, Tanishk has come a long way in his musical career with back-to-back hits such as Tip Tip, Raataan Lambiyan, and Rabba Janda. Catch Tanishk Bagchi as Artist of The Month for April 2023 for a sneak peek into his work and personal life along with idhar udhar ki baatein on MTV Beats this entire month.

Talking about his brand-new song, Taare, Tanishk added, “This song is very close to my heart as it is one the first ever Hindi songs that I have sung and composed. There are a lot of songs of mine which are not in the public yet, Taare is one such track that I composed exclusively for myself. With the growing popularity of independent music, I thought of experimenting and launching this song for my fans. It is a passion project and I feel very proud about the positive response I received from music lovers from all corners of the country for Taare.”

Talking about his first musical memory, Tanishk adds, “My entire family is full of musicians, so I didn’t ever think of music as something difficult. However, the first time when I started playing the piano is when I realised it needs real hard work. I was very naïve in the beginning, with the musical instruments. Then I gave a lot of my time and effort to grow gradually.”

“I believe that one quality that a person must possess while pursuing a career in music, especially with regards to the Bollywood music industry, is to be very patient. Because without patience, you cannot win. You have to go back and wait for that one single chance.” Says Tanishk, as advice to all young music learners.

Commenting on his work-related aspirations he said, “I wish to work with celebrated artists such as Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa, Justin Bieber, and Skrillex someday.”

Tune in to MTV Beats this entire month to catch Tanishk Bagchi sharing his life experiences, talking about his personal favourites, with a fine blend of guidance for music lovers and more!

Tags
MTV Beats Tanishk Bagchi Ed Sheeran Dua Lipa Justin Biebar Skrillex
Related news
 | 27 Mar 2023

Ed Sheeran releases new single "Closed"

MUMBAI: Ed Sheeran has released his new single 'Eyes Closed' alongside the official video (watch here).

read more
 | 24 Mar 2023

From Lisa Mishra to Justin Bieber, 4 Stars who were discovered on the Internet!

MUMBAI: The internet is a place of discovery, in the changing times of entertainment there have been a lot of artists who were the prodigy of the internet. Here’s the tracing the journey of 4 music artists who found were discovered all thanks to the platform – Justin Bieber –

read more
 | 21 Mar 2023

MADverse Empowers Global Collaboration Between American Rapper Tyla Yaweh and Indian Duo Almost Famous

MUMBAI: MADverse, the 360-degree artist service platform, has announced an international release that is sure to shake up the music industry. Indian music producer duo Almost Famous and American rapper Tyla Yaweh come together for the highly anticipated hip-hop single titled 'Unsick'.

read more
 | 15 Feb 2023

Vh1 Love is Love – a thoughtfully curated playlist to celebrate love of all kinds is here this Valentine's Day!

MUMBAI: Vh1, your ultimate pop music destination is known to celebrate music of all types. With Valentine’s Day around the corner, the channel will be breaking barriers by harmonizing all discord and celebrating the day with great PRIDE.

read more
 | 25 Jan 2023

MTV Beats Artist of The Month, Arjun Kanungo is here to kickstart the season with some banger music

MUMBAI: 2023 started with a big bang of trendy music and groovy beats that got everybody’s feet tapping. Adding to this excitement, MTV Beats crowns pop music sensation, Arjun Kanungo as Artist of The Month for January.

read more

RnM Biz

BIG FM honours the outstanding contribution of impact makers at the first edition of the BIG IMPACT AWARDS in Pune

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India’s biggest audio entertainment networks, celebrated the exceptional read more

RED FM India Awarded "India's Transformational Brand 2023" by WCRCINT

MUMBAI India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM won ‘India’s Transformatioread more

Revelator Expands into Japanese Market

Revelator, a leading provider of digital IP infrastructure to music companies around the world, iread more

Music Copyright Society IPRS reaches out to lyricists, composers & publishers in Patna through its Member Outreach and Enrolment programme

MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Right Society Limited (IPRS), the government-authorized music copyrread more

Moises, the Complementary AI App for Musicians, Reaches 30mn+ Users

Building on $10.25m in investment, Moises lets tens of millions of creators supercharge their music...read more

top# 5 articles

1
MTV Beats Artist of The Month, Tanishk Bagchi expresses his wish to work with Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa, Justin Bieber, and Skrillex someday!

MUMBAI: Known for his melodious compositions such as Bolna, Ve Maahi, Tera Junoon, and more, the melodious music producer, composer, singer, and...read more

2
Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Ricky Byrd (Joan Jett and The Blackhearts, Roger Daltrey) - Releases New Single "Alien" via Wicked Cool Records

MUMBAI: Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member, guitarist /singer-songwriter/producer/recovery advocate Ricky Byrd (inducted in 2015 with Joan Jett and...read more

3
ISRA, IMI sign historic agreement to safeguard interests of music industry

MUMBAI: The Indian Singers Rights Association (ISRA), which is the apex body representing singers in India, recently signed a historic agreement...read more

4
Halsey says her breast milk is her 'best skincare ingredient'

MUMBAI: Singer Halsey is revealing her surprising must-have skincare item: her breast milk. The 28-year-old singer, who gave birth to son Ender in...read more

5
Shawn Mendes spotted picking up flowers before date night with Camila Cabello

MUMBAI: Singer Shawn Mendes showered Camila Cabello with literal flowers amid speculation of their reconciled romance following their Coachella...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games