This Earth Day, Vh1 celebrates the pop stars who have taken the initiative to work for Mother Earth!

MUMBAI: On Earth Day, Vh1 is all set to stream an exclusively curated playlist for its viewers to join in the celebration. Vh1 Earthlings is here to enchant its audience with a playlist that has been solely crafted to include some of the most influential pop industry figures. These renowned musicians have brought about a change in the world by inspiring their fans and followers to care for Mother Earth. While we love the joy of experiencing what nature has to offer, it is essential to protect its resources, while here are some of the leading pop stars who are doing this job in the best possible way!

Let’s take a look at the top names that you can expect on Vh1 Earthlings – Earth Day Special

Adele

Known as one of the best-selling musical artists, this American singer-songwriter is one of such popular pop personalities who works dedicatedly for the betterment of nature and natural inhabitants. Listen to her revitalizing compositions such as Chasing Pavements, Make You Feel My Love, Rolling in the Deep, Someone Like You and more exclusively on Vh1 Earthlings.

Coldplay

This supremely talented British rock band Coldplay, also known as Starfish, is popular among their fans not only for their exceptional music, but also for the out-of-the-box things they do for Mother Nature. Get ready to groove on some of their outstanding compositions, such as Parachutes, A Rush of Blood to the Head, Yellow, Clocks and more.

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish, the gorgeous diva, caught everyone's attention in the year 2015 for her first extraordinary performance in the composition Ocean Eyes. She is going huge with her environmental activism and working tirelessly on the issue of climate change. Billie is a popular American songwriter and singer who has an immense fan following that goes beyond the boundaries of her homeland. Listen to her on Vh1 performing songs such as, Don't Smile at Me.

Maroon 5

This exceptionally talented American rock band has six members with each of them having expertise in different musical instruments. They are well known for their different style of live performances and beautifully crafted lyrics. Listen to them this Earth Day on Vh1 performing compositions such as The Fourth World, She Will Be Loved, Harder to Breathe, This Love and more.

Jaden Smith

The Grammy Award nominee is a singer, songwriter, rapper, and actor who enjoys a massive fan following. This young musical sensation is extremely famous among pop music lovers for their compositions that include songs like The Pursuit of Happyness, The Day the Earth Stood Still, The Get Down, Never Say Never and more.

Tune into Vh1 at 1 PM and 6 PM to rejoice in the moment of pride featuring your favourite pop stars here in Vh1 Earthlings!