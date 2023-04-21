RadioandMusic
News |  21 Apr 2023

Nation’s most loved pop rock band Sanam adds their charisma in their heartbreak anthem Kya Hua Tera Wada

MUMBAI: India’s most loved rock pop band Sanam has been basking in the glory of their recently released chartbuster Aur Iss Dil Mein. The band has today released the sequel of Aur Iss Dil Mein titled Kya Hua Tera Wada today and the track is already a blockbuster. It is the very first time the nation has witnessed something like this where a band has released a sequel of a track making it first of its kind and we are in love with every bit of the song.

Apart from captivating visuals and some mind boggling scenes the track keeps alive the essence of the original track.You get hit by major nostalgia and feel the pain in our hearts. The recreated version has been penned by Majrooh Sultanpuri. The track gives you the perfect vintage feel with that modern touch.

Opening about the track Sanam Puri, (lead vocalist/partner) of the band says,” We are quite thrilled to bring the sequel to the audiences and it is a token of love from our end to our fans for the nerve ending love they have always showered on us. Aur Iss Dil Mein is still being appreciated and we have no words to express our joy. We are looking forward to same kind of love and appreciation from the audiences for Kya Hua Tera Wada.”

Venky S (bass guitarist/partner) says, ”We have tried to bring something very new for the audience. This track is a sequel to Aur Iss Dil Mein and we have conceptualized both the tracks with a lot of love, passion and like the enormous love we received for Aur Iss Dil Mein we are looking forward to the same for this track too.”

Samar Puri (lead guitarist/Partner) shares, “This track is one of the closest to our heart as we ensured to keep all the elements from the OG track alive in this. It is our way for paying tribute to the legendary artists RD Burman ji and Mohammad Rafi saab. This song encompasses a lot of passion, pain and has some of the most heart touching lyrics. We are looking forward to all the love and support from the audiences.”

Keshav Dhanraj (Drummer/partner) shares, ”Well, this track has been tailored out with a lot of love and effort and specifically made for all the audiences as a sense of gratitude for all the love we have received over the years. Hopefully the audience will love this track too.”

Kya Hua Tera Wada has released today on the Youtube channel of Saregama music, and we are already swooning over it. Go watch this unmissable track now.

