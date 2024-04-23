Rock band The Phoenix Within is back with a powerful new single "Abuso"

MUMBAI: Rock group The Phoenix Within (TPW) is back with a powerful new single, "Abuso," set to make waves in the music scene. Fronted by Omar Feliciano and backed by bassist Nick Narlis, guitarist John Narlis, and drummer Steve Khan, TPW continues to deliver hard-hitting and emotionally resonant music.
Watch the music video:
Since their formation in 2012, TPW has independently released an EP, three full-length albums, three guitar-chord songbooks, and even a coloring book, all featuring their original music. Their heavy progressive rock single "Pessimist" soared to #9 in the top 10 iTunes Rock Charts in January 2021, catapulting them into the spotlight. The band has since graced stages at notable events like the Blue Ridge Rock Festival in VA (2021), INKcarceration Campgrounds and Summit Music Fest in OH (2023), and the Electric City Music Conference and Launch Music Conference in PA (2023). TPW proudly boasts endorsements from PickBoy, GHS Strings, Xcel Drumsticks, TRX Cymbals, and PigHog Cables.
"Abuso" tackles the devastating effects of physical and emotional abuse, shedding light on the silent struggles faced by many individuals. Through gritty guitar melodies, pulsating basslines, and heart-pumping rhythms, TPW delivers a message of solidarity and empowerment to those who have suffered in silence. The lyrics serve as a poignant reminder of the strength and resilience within, urging listeners to rise above their pain and take control of their lives.
The track opens with bright guitar octave melodies, supported by thumping basslines and intricate drum work, setting the stage for what unfolds as a dynamic and emotionally charged musical journey. With anthemic choruses and catchy vocal hooks, "Abuso" seamlessly blends elements of progressive metal with hard/alternative rock, showcasing TPW's versatility and prowess as musicians.
"Abuso" is not just a song; it's a beacon of hope for anyone who has experienced abuse. By amplifying their voices and sharing their stories, TPW aims to inspire healing and resilience in those who need it most.
Listen "Abuso":
