Sanam Band found has found an admirer in Virat Kohli

MUMBAI: Sanam Band has been creating waves in the music industry since they first emerged on the scene. Their infectious melodies and mesmerising performances have won them a legion of fans all over the world. And it seems like Indian cricketer Virat Kohli is one of their biggest admirers.
In a recent interview, when Kohli was asked about his musical preferences, he was quick to name Sanam Band as one of them. He praised their talent and said that they are phenomenal and doing a tremendous job. This testimony from Virat Kohli goes out to show that Sanam Band's music transcends all boundaries and is loved by people from all walks of life.
Sanam Band has a universal appeal, and it is no surprise that they have weaved their magic on king kohli as well.
MUMBAI: In a landmark judgment, the Bombay High Court today upheld the rights of The Indian Perforead more
MUMBAI: Primary Wave Music, the world’s leading independent publisher of iconic and legendary musread more
MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India’s biggest audio entertainment networks, celebrated the exceptional read more
MUMBAI India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM won ‘India’s Transformatioread more
Revelator, a leading provider of digital IP infrastructure to music companies around the world, iread more
Mumbai: We are pleased to announce with joy that we are hosting three grand musicians MAMOGI trio, an all-star powerhouse band. This trio is packed...read more
MUMBAI : Shakira is busy "focusing on her family" after being forced to deny rumours that she is dating Tom Cruise. The pair sparked romance rumours...read more
MUMBAI:Rising Hollywood star Halle Bailey said that she is glad to have a bonafide Hollywood superstar like Beyonce on her side as she continues to...read more
MUMBAI: Swedish contestant Loreen came first with her song 'Tattoo' at the Eurovision Song Contest 2023, beating out 25 other countries to garner...read more
Mumbai: Spotlife Studio, owned by the renowned Indian American singer Simantinee Roy, has joined hands with India’s oldest music label , Saregama to...read more