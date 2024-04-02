Cult Garage Rock Band The Woggles Announce New Album 'Time Has Come' Out May 31 on Wicked Cool Records; Pre-Save The LP and Get 4 Instant Grat Tracks, Including New Single "Hole In My Heart" Now

MUMBAI: Cult garage rock purveyors The Woggles will release the new 12-track album 'Time Has Come' on May 31st, via Wicked Cool Records.

The album -- the band's first studio full-length since 2017's 'Tally Ho!'-- features artwork by Scott Sugiuchi, and follows on the heels of the single "Mr. Last Chance" (b/w "The Will O' The Wisp') that was released last fall.

All digital pre-saves include 4 instant gratification tracks: "Hole In My Heart", "Nothing More To Say", "Flesh Hammer" and "Mr. Last Chance."

Pre-save / buy the vinyl/CD here: https://orcd.co/timehascome

Drummer Dan Eletxro says about his tune "Hole In My Heart":

“You can drown all the sorrows you want on a barstool but eventually the booze recedes and you’re left to sweep up the all the pieces of broken heart and shattered dreams.”

Of the upcoming album, frontman “The Professor” Mighty Manfred (who also moonlights as a DJ, Monday-Friday on Little Steven's Underground Garage/SiriusXm Channel 21) says, "It's a tonnage of new tuneage and features the twin guitar attack of Graham Day and Shane Pringle, plus contributions from Little Steven, Greg Cartwright (Reigning Sound), Peter Greenberg (Barrence Whitfield & The Savages), and Pat Beers (The Schizophonics)!"

Graham Day's earlier band The Prisoners recently reformed and sold out the Roundhouse in London for shows in May. He's a stalwart on the Medway UK scene , which has also given rise to the Len Price 3. Day has played off and on with Billy Childish, most prominently in Thee Mighty Caesars.