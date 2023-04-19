SEVENTEEN drop cinematic trailed for 10th mini album FML

MUMBAI: Following the news of their forthcoming mini album FML receiving over 4M pre-orders, K-pop stage-breakers SEVENTEEN unveiled a trailer for the mini album ahead of its arrival at 5 AM ET/6 PM KST on April 24.
Reminiscent of a trailer for a feature film, the video opens as the voice-over narration asks, “How do you define the world that surrounds you?” The short clip captures members of SEVENTEEN at the center of disorder, placed in the midst of broken cars, messy rooms, dull offices, packed buses, and groups of menacing chasers. Rather than being set back by distress, however, the members soon start to get on their feet and take off, as the narration in the background suggests to them, “Fight for your life.”
The K-pop supergroup also dropped a series of concept photos this week, while the tracklist released earlier this month revealed that there will be 6 tracks to the mini album. Alongside two lead singles “F*ck My Life” and a title that is yet to be disclosed, the album will include the unit tracks “Fire” (Hip-hop Unit), “I Don’t Understand But I Luv U” (Performance Unit) and “Dust” (Vocal Unit), as well as another full group track “April shower” slated to bring the album to a close.
SEVENTEEN’s 10th mini album FML arrives 9 months after SECTOR 17—the repackage of the band’s 4th full-length album—which charted at No.4 on the Billboard 200.
The 4th full-length album Face the Sun, released last May, was the best-selling album in Korea in 2022 with 3.28M copies sold. According to IFPI’s Global Album Sales chart, Face the Sun and SECTOR 17 were also the 5th and 9th best-selling albums globally in 2022.
