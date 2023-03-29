RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  29 Mar 2023 12:17 |  By RnMTeam

California Old School Punks Infamous Stiffs deliveries mosh pit riffs and sharp energy on new EP “Lockdown Live”

MUMBAI: SoCal punk rockers, Infamous Stiffs, are back with a six song live EP, “Lockdown Live”, their second release on Riot Records/Golden Robot Records, available for pre-order/add/save, with new single Kill for the Sound (Live) out now alongside the music video for the track.

Rife with pent up energy and aggression, the results of this experiment speak for themselves. Catchy, hard and unforgiving, “Lockdown Live” offers a real-time perspective on the songs and of the current state of affairs. It’s a little something to chew on during these lean times of uncertainty and the doldrums we all face.

Formed in 2019 in Southern California, the members of Infamous Stiffs have spent decades playing punk rock ‘n’ roll in various incarnations…all roads leading to the sonic condition that is Infamous Stiffs. A relentless assault of loud infectious hooks and shakes that’ll make you move!

Infamous Stiffs are: Scotty Wilkins (vocs), Jim Perrault (bass), Mark Pananides (guitar), John Gilhooley (guitar) and Ryland Steen (drums).

‘Lockdown Live’: https://open.spotify.com/album/6aW2Nl2KZQHWd6fjpBt39k

In this new interview, we talk with the band about their music inspirations, curiosities and future plans. Check it out bellow:

Where did you get the idea for the band name? Jim- A tribute to all the punk musicans who inspired us and died in infamy. John- Most people can name an infamous stiff. Society tends to glorify them.

Why punk rock? Mark- The first time I heard punk rock as a kid, I was hooked. The power and energy was exactly what I was looking for and I've been playing it ever since. Jim- It's where the love of playing music began. John- Punk Rock from me is an attitude and it fit since the early 80's. Scott- It’s not just punk rock! The release has rock n roll in it too. But then again isn’t it just rock n roll when it comes down to it.

Did you know each other before the band was formed? Mark- Scott and I go way back and were in Hollywood Hate. I met Jim and John when I came down to jam with Infamous Stiffs. Scott- Mark and myself have know each other for a long time, even played together in a previous band called Hollywood Hate. I met Jim and John when I joined up.

Each band member's favorite band? Mark- Adolescents / Jim- Circle Jerks / John- The Clash.

Who or what inspires you to write songs? Mark- I write what I want to hear. Rhthyms and melodies that refect and convey what I'm feeling. Jim- A love of music and a need to create something that makes people want to cut loose and have fun. John- Thought, feelings, what's going on around me. Scott - Sometimes it's just the general public that sparks a twinkle. Sometimes it's the event that moves and shakes the foundation that the general public stands on. It can also be a mood thing. When it's a mood thing, I consult my mood ring and go from there.

Have any of you ever suffered from stage fright? Any tip for beginners on how to beat that? Mark- Only in the beginning. You just have to keep playing and it gets better. Jim- Yes, cocaine, lots of cocaine. Scott- No, it's always fun. Let your inhibitions go. Enjoy it while you can. You have worked on your tunes toohard to be afraid. Go and share with like minded people and remember you get more than one shot. Don't believe the industry bullshit that you only get one. Just do it!

What bands inspired you the most? Mark- Adolesents, The Damned, The Ventures, AC/DC. Jim- Too many to list but I'll play along. California, New York and English punk rock and Stax Soul. John- The Clash, Ramones, Sex Pistols. Scott- In all honesty, there are too many to name. But I will say that when I was a wee lad, watching Tony from Adolescents when they were first going and Rudy from The Stains was motivating as fuck! Really, any band out there and doing it is an inspiration. I get joy when I see releaseing music. IT'S ALIVE!!!!!!

Does the band have new material coming soon? Mark- Yes, we hope to have a new album done by summer.

Infamous Stiffs "Get It Straight":

Tags
Songs California Singer music
Related news
 | 29 Mar 2023

Tamil Nadu's rapper Irfana becomes the first woman artist signed by DEF JAM India

MUMBAI: Def Jam Recordings India Label Group is dedicated to supporting India and South Asia’s diverse Hip-Hop culture.

read more
 | 29 Mar 2023

Neela’s new single “You’ll Never Know” is an elegant soft R&B ballad

MUMBAI: Vintage vision that includes an intro with an electric guitar lick that grows into the song with a nostalgic production that feels like a grainy Instagram filter, Neela’s new release is a masterpiece.

read more
 | 29 Mar 2023

Bass is all what needed to make any music sound beautiful

MUMBAI: Ashish Dey, the talented bassist of The Naalayak Band, has been making waves in the music industry with his exceptional skills and passion for music. As a member of the band, he has played a vital role in shaping their unique sound and identity.

read more
 | 29 Mar 2023

The Electric Highway Festival (Calgary, AB) announces dates For 2024 Lineup

MUMBAI: Calgary's The Electric Highway Festival has wrapped up for 2023 and it was a resounding success according to festival organizers.

read more
 | 29 Mar 2023

Pranati Rai Prakash teams up with Vishwak Sen for a Telugu Song, 'O Dollar Pillagaa'

MUMBAI: Pranati Rai Prakash who was last seen in a leading role in Alt Balaji web series, Cartel is all set to make a foray into the Telugu film industry with a song opposite actor Vishwak Sen. Titled as ‘O Dollar Pillagaa’ in Telugu the song from Sen’s recently released film Das Ka Dhamki.

read more

RnM Biz

Hungama unveils its much-anticipated All in One App, seamless integration of Music and Movies for an unmatched user experience

MUMBAI: Over the past decades, Hungama has remained committed to its purpose of providing excitinread more

Sony Music Entertainment India appoints Vinit Thakkar as Managing Director for India

MUMBAI: Sony Music Entertainment India (SME) today announced the appointment of Vinit Thakkar as read more

Begum Khan and Mirchi bring back the popular chat show What Women Want

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, has launched the 4th sread more

Mirchi Hyderabad's What Do Women Want initiative debuts a woman's perspective

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, celebrated women this read more

Horus Music India bring new educational seminar ‘Music Distribution Simplified' to Hyderabad

MUMBAI: Horus Music India bring new educational seminar ‘Music Distribution Simplified’ to Hyderaread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Artium Academy unveils new brand film 'Ab India Seekhega Music' featuring India’s renowned music maestros

Mumbai: March 29, 2023 - Artium Academy, a music-tech platform that wants to establish the Gold Standard in Music Education is launching it’s new...read more

2
Bass is all what needed to make any music sound beautiful

MUMBAI: Ashish Dey, the talented bassist of The Naalayak Band, has been making waves in the music industry with his exceptional skills and passion...read more

3
Pranati Rai Prakash teams up with Vishwak Sen for a Telugu Song, 'O Dollar Pillagaa'

MUMBAI: Pranati Rai Prakash who was last seen in a leading role in Alt Balaji web series, Cartel is all set to make a foray into the Telugu film...read more

4
Head to R CITY as it brings to you the ‘Make Your Own Beer Burger Festival’ from 1st - 2nd April

MUMBAI: Mumbai folks, get ready to experience a one-of-a-kind celebration with a variety of chilled beers alongside drool-worthy burgers just the...read more

5
Neela’s new single “You’ll Never Know” is an elegant soft R&B ballad

MUMBAI: Vintage vision that includes an intro with an electric guitar lick that grows into the song with a nostalgic production that feels like a...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games