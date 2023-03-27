RadioandMusic
News |  27 Mar 2023

Pop Starlet JESSIA Delivers a Boost of "Serotonin"; Opened for OneRepublic - Asia Tour

MUMBAI: JUNO Award-winning artist JESSIA has released “Serotonin”, her first independent single since “I’m not Pretty”. Collaborating once again with JUNO Award-nominated producer and friend, elijah woods, “Serotonin” is a lush, introspective, ambient pop track where JESSIA dives inwards and reflects lyrically on where she’s at.

“I wrote ‘Serotonin’ when I was struggling with staying true to myself and trying to just people-please. I felt the pressure to write ‘happy dance bops’ when I just wasn’t there personally,” confesses JESSIA. “I went to the studio to try and write a pop ‘hit’ and nothing was feeling right or authentic. Finally, I broke down and stated that I was clenching onto the little moments of serotonin in life just to make it through the day. Within 15 minutes, we had written ‘Serotonin’”.

“I want the song to reflect that serotonin comes in waves. It’s a chemical that can make you feel like you’re on top of the world for a moment, but then the comedown can be just as deep and impactful. You can’t enjoy the highs if you don’t feel the lows. I hope this song allows you to escape and brings you a few seconds of serotonin,” says JESSIA.

With a collective 370 million global streams to date, JUNO Award-winning Vancouver pop artist, JESSIA has taken the music industry by storm, capturing the attention of social media fans and notable artists including Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, and producer Ryan Tedder who signed her to Artist Driven Records in partnership with Republic Records.

Her debut single, “I’m not Pretty” exploded on TikTok, racking up millions of views in a single day and catching the attention of singer, songwriter, and producer elijah woods and later, Grammy-Award nominated artist Bebe Rexha, who joined the remix.

Certified 2x Platinum in Canada and Gold in the U.S., “I’m not Pretty” has achieved 317 million global streams to date with India, Malaysia, and Indonesia currently in her Top 10 streaming countries. Just last month, JESSIA was selected as the direct support act for OneRepublic’s concerts in Hong Kong, Manila, Jakarta, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok, Taipei, and Japan.

