News |  16 May 2022 18:13 |  By RnMTeam

OneRepublic releases new single and video "I Ain't Worried from the upcoming motion picture Top Gun: Maverick

MUMBAI: Today, GRAMMY® nominated OneRepublic released their new single, “I Ain’t Worried,” which will be featured in the upcoming motion picture, Top Gun: Maverick. Get the track here! The song was written by Ryan Tedder, Brent Kutzle, Tyler Spry, John Eriksson, Peter Moren, and Bjorn Yttling. The official soundtrack from the film, Music From The Motion Picture Top Gun: Maverick, will be released on May 27th. Pre-order it here!

Alongside the new single, OneRepublic also released the video for the new track. Watch it here! The video was directed by Isaac Rentz. The newly released music video includes footage from the upcoming film. The video for “I Ain’t Worried” made its global broadcast premiere on MTV Live, and MTVU, as well as on the Paramount Times Square billboards earlier today.

Set to hit theaters on May 27th, Paramount Pictures’ Top Gun: Maverick visits Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise) after more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators. Maverick is where he belongs –pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. When he finds himself training a detachment of TOPGUN graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: “Rooster,” the son of Maverick’s late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka “Goose.” Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it.

OneRepublic is currently on their European tour and will kick off their North American “Never Ending Summer Tour” with special guest NEEDTOBREATHE in Charlotte, NC on July 8th. The 40-city tour will make stops across North America in Boston, Detroit, St. Louis, Los Angeles, Dallas, Atlanta, and more before wrapping up in Jacksonville, FL at Daily's Place on September 4th. Get tickets HERE.

TOUR DATES:

Fri Jul 08 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Sat Jul 09 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park

Sun Jul 10 – Charleston, SC – Credit One Stadium

Tue Jul 12 – Simpsonville, SC – CCNB Amphitheater at Heritage Park

Wed Jul 13 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Fri Jul 15 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

Sat Jul 16 – Washington, DC – Jiffy Lube Live

Sun Jul 17 – Holmdel, NJ – P.N.C. Bank Arts Center

Tue Jul 19 – Boston, MA – Xfinity Center

Wed Jul 20 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Fri Jul 22 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

Sat Jul 23 – Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Sun Jul 24 – Philadelphia, PA – BB&T Pavilion

Wed Jul 27 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Thu Jul 28 – Cleveland, OH – Blossom Music Center

Sat Jul 30 – Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Sun Jul 31 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

Tue Aug 02 – Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Wed Aug 03 – Chicago, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Fri Aug 05 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre

Sat Aug 06 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sun Aug 07 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Tue Aug 09 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

Wed Aug 10 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

Fri Aug 12 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Sat Aug 13 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

Tue Aug 16 – Los Angeles, CA – The Forum

Wed Aug 17 – San Francisco, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

Fri Aug 19 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center

Sat Aug 20 – San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sun Aug 21 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion

Tue Aug 23 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

Thu Aug 25 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Fri Aug 26 – Dallas, TX – The Dos Equis Pavilion

Sun Aug 28 – Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Tue Aug 30 – Atlanta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Wed Aug 31 – Birmingham, AL – Oak Mountain Amp

Fri Sep 02 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sat Sep 03 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Sun Sep 04 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily's Place

 

OneRepublic I Ain’t Worried Top Gun: Maverick
