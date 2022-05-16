OneRepublic releases new single and video "I Ain't Worried from the upcoming motion picture Top Gun: Maverick

MUMBAI: Today, GRAMMY® nominated OneRepublic released their new single, “I Ain’t Worried,” which will be featured in the upcoming motion picture, Top Gun: Maverick. Get the track here! The song was written by Ryan Tedder, Brent Kutzle, Tyler Spry, John Eriksson, Peter Moren, and Bjorn Yttling. The official soundtrack from the film, Music From The Motion Picture Top Gun: Maverick, will be released on May 27th. Pre-order it here!
Alongside the new single, OneRepublic also released the video for the new track. Watch it here! The video was directed by Isaac Rentz. The newly released music video includes footage from the upcoming film. The video for “I Ain’t Worried” made its global broadcast premiere on MTV Live, and MTVU, as well as on the Paramount Times Square billboards earlier today.
Set to hit theaters on May 27th, Paramount Pictures’ Top Gun: Maverick visits Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise) after more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators. Maverick is where he belongs –pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. When he finds himself training a detachment of TOPGUN graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: “Rooster,” the son of Maverick’s late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka “Goose.” Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it.
OneRepublic is currently on their European tour and will kick off their North American “Never Ending Summer Tour” with special guest NEEDTOBREATHE in Charlotte, NC on July 8th. The 40-city tour will make stops across North America in Boston, Detroit, St. Louis, Los Angeles, Dallas, Atlanta, and more before wrapping up in Jacksonville, FL at Daily's Place on September 4th. Get tickets HERE.
TOUR DATES:
Fri Jul 08 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
Sat Jul 09 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park
Sun Jul 10 – Charleston, SC – Credit One Stadium
Tue Jul 12 – Simpsonville, SC – CCNB Amphitheater at Heritage Park
Wed Jul 13 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
Fri Jul 15 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
Sat Jul 16 – Washington, DC – Jiffy Lube Live
Sun Jul 17 – Holmdel, NJ – P.N.C. Bank Arts Center
Tue Jul 19 – Boston, MA – Xfinity Center
Wed Jul 20 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Fri Jul 22 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena
Sat Jul 23 – Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
Sun Jul 24 – Philadelphia, PA – BB&T Pavilion
Wed Jul 27 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
Thu Jul 28 – Cleveland, OH – Blossom Music Center
Sat Jul 30 – Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Music Center
Sun Jul 31 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
Tue Aug 02 – Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
Wed Aug 03 – Chicago, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Fri Aug 05 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre
Sat Aug 06 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Sun Aug 07 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
Tue Aug 09 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP
Wed Aug 10 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
Fri Aug 12 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Sat Aug 13 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre
Tue Aug 16 – Los Angeles, CA – The Forum
Wed Aug 17 – San Francisco, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
Fri Aug 19 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center
Sat Aug 20 – San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sun Aug 21 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion
Tue Aug 23 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater
Thu Aug 25 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Fri Aug 26 – Dallas, TX – The Dos Equis Pavilion
Sun Aug 28 – Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Tue Aug 30 – Atlanta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Wed Aug 31 – Birmingham, AL – Oak Mountain Amp
Fri Sep 02 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sat Sep 03 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Sun Sep 04 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily's Place
MUMBAI: Apple TV+ today held the global premiere of the highly anticipated natural history eventread more
MUMBAI: Beyond Key, a multi-national software consulting company has expanded its presence in Indread more
MUMBAI: Leading independent automated digital music distributor TuneCore, a division of global dread more
MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.read more
MUMBAI: JioSaavn, South Asia’s leading audio OTT platform, today announced the appointment of entread more
MUMBAI: Yas Island Abu Dhabi, one of the world’s leading leisure and entertainment destinations, is offering holidaymakers opting for the Stay and...read more
MUMBAI: After building buzz with recent releases “moshpit” and “made for you,” 20-year-old alt-pop artist renforshort unveils a new single and music...read more
MUMBAI: Acclaimed platinum-selling producer Gryffin and singer/songwriter Olivia O’Brien have joined forces for an exciting new single titled “...read more
MUMBAI: Florence + The Machine today releases her highly-anticipated new album, Dance Fever. The album features previously-released tracks ’My Love...read more
MUMBAI: You've seen them top the charts. Now, it's time to see which artists will secure the no. 1 spot in their categories at the 2022 Billboard...read more