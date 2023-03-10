HGStreet, India’s Premier Culture & Lifestyle Festival is in Mumbai with a bang!

MUMBAI: Showcasing India’s burgeoning cultures and creative disciplines, Homegrown’s 2nd edition of #HGStreet Festival is back in Mumbai. An intersection of creativity, music, arts, film, photography, sneaker and streetwear, fashion, sports, talks, pop-up stores, showcases, exhibitions, conversations, workshops & more, the festival will pan over two days, 18th and 19th March 2023. Coming alive in a historic industrial warehouse across 80,000 sq feet, first founded in 1858 - Richardson and Cruddas Mills, Byculla, the #HGStreet will bring together people from different walks of life to celebrate the underground artistic innovation and expression.

Translating a sneaker & street culture festival in 2018/2020 to an all-encompassing Homegrown, Culture & Lifestyle festival – HGStreet2023 - one that is rooted in the varied interests and an amalgamation of all things that have built the foundation of Homegrown. #HGStreet festival 2023, a first-of-its-kind India’s Premier Culture and Lifestyle Festival in India is a lens into contemporary Indian culture and creativity today.

A format never explored before in a historic 165-year-old warehouse, 40+ music acts- by global and Indian voices, 8+ thematic exhibitions, 10 workshops & masterclasses by experts in creativity, film, design, fashion & culture, #HGStreet2023 is the melting point for diverse cultures. For the cinephiles and connoisseurs of everything luxury, the festival will witness 6 exclusive fireside chats in spaces of Film, AI, and luxury helmed by celebrated local and global talent such as Shakun Batra, Director & Film Maker, Abderrahmane Trabsini, Founder of Daily Paper, among others. It is a festival that will bring together more than 40 visual artists and futurists who will showcase their riveting pieces of art that will immerse the audiences in the inspiration and story behind it.

#HGStreets aims to champion a world brought together by diverse forms of art and creative disciplines and cultivate a platform that encourages free-flowing conversations and ingenuity. A great way to connect with like-minded people across various streams and connect emerging cultures; the festival seeks to collectively build a sense of community.

Commenting on the festival, Varsha Patra, CEO, Co-Founder, Homegrown says, “#HGStreet Festival is a celebration of all things Homegrown - the next generation of contemporary Indian culture and creativity. The intent was to break away from traditional formats in India, with the hope to create a differentiated festival experience that sits at the intersectionality of varied interests and feeds the creative soul - one that’s quintessentially Homegrown - not confined I not defined.”

Varun Patra, CMO, Co-Founder, Homegrown added, “# HGStreet Festival aims to bring every touchpoint of culture & lifestyle resonating with new age India under one roof. This year, we will be introducing our audience to South Asian and international artists who will be performing LIVE at the 2-day festival. We truly believe that #HGStreet is a forum for a great exchange of ideas and different perspectives coupled with the energy of next-generation talent to come together. It is definitely a space for all ages, perspectives, and interests.”

An adventurous playground of culture and creativity that will weave the fabric of Homegrown, South Asian, and global talent.

4 MUSIC STAGES I 40+ NEXT-GEN MUSIC ARTISTS I 8 ART & DESIGN EXHIBITS I 5 BRAND LABS I 25+ NEXT-GEN BRAND POP-UPS I 6+ PANELS & WORKSHOPS I GLOBAL SNEAKER & STREETWEAR I FOOD & MIXOLOGY I 1 X NEXT GEN DESIGNER FASHION SHOW AND MORE

#BRANDLABS: By leading global & local brands with immersive experiences, exclusive launches & more.

#HGCREATIVES: Exhibitions, showcases, screenings of Homegrown, South Asian and Global talent.

#HGSUMMIT: Panels & fire-side conversations with cultural and creative thought leaders.

#HGMUSIC: Stages, workshops and listening sessions with 40+ South Asian & global artists.

#HGACADEMY: Maker Space with workshops, master classes & more.

#HGSUPPLY: Shopping district + Exclusive launches & drops

#HGMUSIC: DISCOVER 40+ NEXT-GEN MUSIC acts from India and Los Angeles I

4 MUSIC STAGES | 4 AFTER PARTIES

MUSIC LINE-UP:

Adi | Ahmer | Anoushka Maskey | Akshath | Dappest X Adl | Dj Proof | Emanuel | Hanumankind | Film | Irfana Hameed | Kavya | Kohra | Ksc | Lojal | Mary Ann | Kampai | Nash | Nate08 | Nida | Og Shez | Paloma | Parimal Shias Rae Mulla | Sumit Roy | Ranj X Clifr | Reble | Sahirah | Shahrule | Sickflip | Shia X Zero Chill| Soopy | Sindhi Curry | Spryk | Tsumyoki | Yashraj

& Artists From D36 |LA : Cable | Rahul | She Loves Boon

#HGART: 8 CURATED EXHIBITIONS: ART I DESIGN I 3D AND FUTURE TECH

30+ visual artists | Immersive audio-visual installation | Indo-futurism 3D art | AI art | Type Art | Photography I Tattoo ink

8+ Visual art and photo exhibits *

THE CURATED EXHIBITIONS:

1. ‘Through Their Lens’: THE PHOTO EXHIBIT

The curated artists: Farheen Fatima | Shibani Mitra | Lekha Rathnam | Bhavya Pansari | Hunar Daga | Pretika Menon

2. ‘Future of’: THE 3D/2D DIGITAL ART EXHIBIT

Reimagined Indo-futuristic spaces/environments, humans/ humanoids, products & commodities

The curated artists: Rishidev | Johnny Ganta | Vabyvel | Vartika Jangid |Sidharth Vohra | EchoFloat | Prateek Arora (AI) | Abhishek Choudhury (AI)| Nidhi Iyer

3. ‘Untranslatable words & the feelings they evoke: THE TYPE PROJECT

The curated artists: EkType | Manav (ManVsType) | Yash Prajapati (The Bearded Jedi) | Kimya Gandhi

Stand-alone installations/ exhibits by: Sawant Sanskar | Sumit Roy | Sujat Roy | Sushisurge

#BRANDLABS: 4+ Brand labs with immersive experiences, exclusive launches and workshops

1. CASA BACARDI

Bringing the tropical way of life to Mumbai city! With a main stage that includes international music acts,dance workshops, a screen print shop & much more!

2. DEWAR’S STAY CURIOUS HQ

Expect an immersive audio-visual, future-tech experience with 6 visual artists & musicians,mixology workshops & an exclusive t-shirt drop. Stay Curious!.

Immersive audio-visual, future-tech experiences by: ANTARIKSH SANCHAR | ANNIRUDH MEHTA X MYLES | AKANKSHA JAIN

3. BREEZER VIVID ZONE

An experiential space to ‘PLAY ON’ with workshops by artist and Creative Director Sawant Sanskar, a fun slushy counter, and emerging homegrown Gen-Z brands like Sazo, In Shady company, with more in store.

4. BUDWEISER

BudX LAB with the Main music stage with top tier hip hop, techno & A/V Artists and #HGAcademy by Bud Beats with creative workshops with creative thought leaders + clothing drop.

5. JOHN JACOBS JAZZ RECORD STORE

A cool vinyl jazz record space + John Jacobs eyewear shop that celebrates the rich history of Jazz music through a collection of Indian and International records & intimate vinyl listening sessions.

#HGSUMMIT: FIRESIDE CONVERSATIONS AND PANELS WITH LEADING CULTURAL AND CREATIVE THOUGHT LEADERS:

1. The Homegrown Movement: shaping the course of the artistic, creative and commercial zeitgeist in India as well as across the world – Moderated by Aneesh Bhasin (co-founder of SVAMI and host of podcast ‘Niche Things’)

2. ‘Through their Lens’: an exploration into the world of cinema and storytelling through a lens that has long been overlooked: Moderated by Radio Mirchi RJ: Actor Shriya Pilgaonkar, Filmmaker Reema Sengupta

3. Democratization of Storytelling through OTT. The subject of the panel will focus on how the art and the subject matter of storytelling has undergone a democratic transformation since the advent of OTT platforms - Names: Shakun Batra, Ashim Ahluwalia (Class), Sonam Nair (Masaba Masaba), Abhay Pannu (Rocket Boys) – Moderated by Smriti Kiran

4. Navigating the future of Ai. How Will It Change The World? – Moderated by Mangalam Maloo of CNBC TV18

Building Global Streetwear, Community and Culture with Daily Paper Founder from Netherlands

#HGACADEMY:

10+ workshops and masterclasses in creativity

#HGSUPPLY:

Shop featuring curated next-gen homegrown 25+ fashion brands, beauty, hemp, wellness and more

Gen-next Fashion Show, featuring 10+ homegrown fashion labels on the rise

Johargram I BALAV I Simran Merwah I Blueprint I Two point two I Grandma Must Approve I Walking Vertical I Lead A

+ Sneaker and global streetwear marketplace

Sole search I Capsul

+ 15+ homegrown and mumbai street food pop-ups

+ Mixology and beverage experiences

#HGSTREET: ABOUT THE FESTIVAL:

A first-of-its-kind culture and lifestyle festival in India that will weave Homegrown, South Asian, and global talent to reimagine the fabric that defines contemporary Indian culture and creativity today. It’s a platform for exchanges of ideas, and diverse perspectives matched with the energy of next-generation talent. And everybody is welcome - it’s space for all ages, perspectives, and interests.

#HGStreet is a 2-day festival that is at the intersection of: Music | Art and design | Fashion | Film and photography | Technology | Sneakers x Street culture | Sports | Education | Innovation I F&B and more.

Date: 18th & 19th March

Location: MUMBAI

Venue: Richardson & Cruddas, Byculla