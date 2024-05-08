Thrash Metal Band Lomor unveils new music video "Constrained Humanity" – A visual exploration of Dystopian Restraint

MUMBAI: Emerging with unyielding force, the insatiable power trio Lomor releases their fifth music video, "Constrained Humanity," from their debut album "Perseverance of Sickness," which captivated audiences since its release on December 9, 2022. Directed by Maëva Thurel and produced by Be Bass Prod, the video presents a unique visual narrative, set in a dark, dystopian world where humanity is literally and metaphorically bound by the decrees of the wise.
"Constrained Humanity" uses stark imagery and potent symbolism to portray a society where individuals, represented by naked bodies, are constrained by ropes, illustrating the physical and psychological restraints imposed by those in power. This haunting visual metaphor is set against a backdrop of a world blindly following rules without question, maintained under the guise of benevolence.
The video’s atypical aesthetic for metal challenges conventional genre visuals, offering a fresh and thought-provoking perspective to the discussion of freedom and control. This release is particularly timely as Lomor gears up for an extensive European tour slated for late this year, details of which will be announced soon.
Do not miss the chance to experience "Constrained Humanity" a music video that not only entertains but invites viewers to ponder the real-world implications of submission and authority. As Lomor continues to push the boundaries of the metal genre both musically and visually, they remain a band to watch in the coming years.
"Constrained Humanity": https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CAIVru9wwyk
MUMBAI: Google is gearing up to introduce a Gemini Artificial Intelligence (AI) extension for Youread more
MUMBAI: Universal Music Group (UMG) delivered impressive first-quarter earnings that surpassed exread more
MUMBAI: Universal Music Group and TikTok have announced a new licensing agreement, marking the enread more
MUMBAI: Vianet Media, founded by Mr.read more
MUMBAI: Google initiated testing of the 'hum to search' feature in late 2023 on its YouTube Musicread more
MUMBAI: News18 Kannada is thrilled to announce the launch of its newest morning bulletin, 'Namaste Karnataka,' set to begin on May 8th, 2024. Airing...read more
MUMBAI: In a world where stereotypes often dictate perceptions, Indian rappers like Sahil Sanon are challenging the norms and reshaping the music...read more
MUMBAI: Want to feel old yet forever young? Friday, May 10, marks the 50th anniversary of Andy Kim’s “Rock Me Gently.” Yes, that “Rock Me Gently”: “...read more
MUMBAI: Today, Canadian pop singer and songwriter JESSIA reveals her new single, “The Woman You Are”. Released just in time for Mother’s Day, “The...read more
MUMBAI: The 2024 Met Gala, held on Monday (May 6), transformed into a captivating visual spectacle as Latin music icons descended upon one of the...read more