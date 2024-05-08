Thrash Metal Band Lomor unveils new music video "Constrained Humanity" – A visual exploration of Dystopian Restraint

MUMBAI: Emerging with unyielding force, the insatiable power trio Lomor releases their fifth music video, "Constrained Humanity," from their debut album "Perseverance of Sickness," which captivated audiences since its release on December 9, 2022. Directed by Maëva Thurel and produced by Be Bass Prod, the video presents a unique visual narrative, set in a dark, dystopian world where humanity is literally and metaphorically bound by the decrees of the wise.

"Constrained Humanity" uses stark imagery and potent symbolism to portray a society where individuals, represented by naked bodies, are constrained by ropes, illustrating the physical and psychological restraints imposed by those in power. This haunting visual metaphor is set against a backdrop of a world blindly following rules without question, maintained under the guise of benevolence.

The video’s atypical aesthetic for metal challenges conventional genre visuals, offering a fresh and thought-provoking perspective to the discussion of freedom and control. This release is particularly timely as Lomor gears up for an extensive European tour slated for late this year, details of which will be announced soon.

Do not miss the chance to experience "Constrained Humanity" a music video that not only entertains but invites viewers to ponder the real-world implications of submission and authority. As Lomor continues to push the boundaries of the metal genre both musically and visually, they remain a band to watch in the coming years.

"Constrained Humanity": https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CAIVru9wwyk