News |  08 May 2024 14:00 |  By RnMTeam

Jessia shares heartwarming single 'The Woman You Are'

MUMBAI: Today, Canadian pop singer and songwriter JESSIA reveals her new single, “The Woman You Are”. Released just in time for Mother’s Day, “The Woman You Are” is a heartwarming love letter to mothers everywhere. Fans can stream it here: jessia.lnk.to/thewomanyouare

“I’ve been wanting to write a song that celebrates mothers for a while now,” JESSIA writes. “I love seeing strong and powerful women raising strong and powerful women. I grew up seeing my mom as a superhero, and dreamed of living half as adventurous and exciting as hers. There comes a time in everyone's life when they realize their parents are just people too who seek validation and love, just like us kids. ‘The Woman You Are’ is my way of saying thank you to my mom for the years of encouragement and selflessness she has given me. I hope this song sparks more recognition for all the bad ass moms in this world because we wouldn't be who we are without them."

JESSIA has steadily built an audience across Southeast Asia, with her Top 10 Streaming Markets now including the Philippines, India, Indonesia and Malaysia. She kicked off this year with the release of her viral single, “Care About Me”, which has amassed over 1.5 million streams to date. With her undeniable talent and steadfast determination, as well as her ever-growing global fanbase, the sky is the limit for JESSIA.
About JESSIA

With over 375 million collective global streams, JUNO Award-winning pop songstress JESSIA has taken the music industry by storm, capturing the hearts of fans across the world with her raw talent, dazzling pop melodies, and heart-wrenching lyricism. She made her explosive introduction in 2021 with the viral single, “I’m not Pretty” in collaboration with elijah woods. Racking up hundreds of millions streams and views, the single caught the attention of Grammy-nominated artist Bebe Rexha, who later joined JESSIA on the track remix.

The journey continued as JESSIA's talent drew the interest of acclaimed figures like Ryan Tedder, resulting in her debut EP 'How Are You?' being executive produced by the OneRepublic frontman. JESSIA has supported OneRepublic on their Asia tour, Dean Lewis, JP Saxe, Maroon 5, Dermot Kennedy, and has performed at renowned festivals from Lollapalooza to Austin City Limits, further underscoring her burgeoning presence on the global stage.

