For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  28 Oct 2021 15:49 |  By RnMTeam

Adam Levine addresses fan grabbing him during Maroon 5 performance

MUMBAI: American pop-rock band Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine has talked about the incident when a fan jumped on stage and grabbed his arm.

The 42-year-old singer was at the Hollywood Bowl over the weekend singing 'Sunday Morning' with his band at the Audacy's 8th Annual We Can Survive show when a female fan jumped on stage and grabbed him, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

In a video shared on TikTok, Adam looks shocked and could be seen shaking off the fan and the security led her away.

In another video, he was seen knocking over his mic stand as he moved to the other end of the stage to carry on performing.

Some fans criticised his response and urged him to be more "humble", but he has now taken to his Instagram Story to address the incident.

He said: "I have always been someone that loves, respect, worships our fans. Without our fans, we don't have a job - I say that all the time to our fans. To think that anyone would believe that I Thought our fans were beneath us or less than us makes my stomach turn. That's just not who I am, it's not who I've ever been.

"I just want you guys to know, I was really startled. And sometimes when you're startled, you have to shake it off and move on - because I'm doing my job up there."

He added that he "prides" himself on his role in the band, and his "heart" is the bond between the 'This Love' hitmakers and their audience.

He explained: "It's what I pride myself on, so I need to let you guys know what my heart is, and my heart is that connection that exists between the band performing on stage and the fans. I hope that we can all understand that."

Some fans have since come to his defence on social media urging others to stop siding with the person who got on stage.

They commented: "Nope. How about we stop defending people touching other people without consent."

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Maroon 5 Adam Levine music
Related news
News | 29 Oct 2021

Adam Levine response to backlash comments on video that went viral on TikTok

MUMBAI: Adam Levine has set the record straight after a fan jumped onstage and grabbed the singer's arm.

read more
News | 29 Oct 2021

Sara Arfeen Khan stars in new music video of Harshdeep Kaur

MUMBAI: Sara Arfeen Khan is ready with a fresh music video titled 'Sonn Pann'. The song serenades you on a journey of self discovery. The music video is laced with soft and slow rhythmic tunes and is a treat for all the music lovers.

read more
Shubh
News | 29 Oct 2021

New York-based contemporary musician & composer Shubh Saran releases new album, inglish

10-track album seeks to unravel the layers around identity and incorporates Indian and Middle Eastern instruments, fusing sounds from modern jazz, neo-soul and rock

read more
News | 29 Oct 2021

Pyar Ki Raho Mein: Time For Romance

MUMBAI: In a very short span of time, Pickle Music, the music label has established itself as a platform that gives an opportunity to talented artistes and releaseses high-quality and entertaining independent songs. Now, the label has just released a brand-new song titled ‘Pyar Ki Raho Mein’.

read more
News | 29 Oct 2021

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik ends romance after two years of relationship

MUMBAI: Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are going their separate ways once again. The supermodel, 26, and the One Direction alum, 28, have broken up. According to Enews, "They aren't together right now." The couple shares 13-month-old daughter Khai.

read more

RnM Biz

News
BIG FM and Himalaya Pure Hands join forces for the launch of the social awareness hand washing campaign on the occasion of Global Handwashing Day

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, has been a frontrunner in launcread more

News
TikTok is the new generation of the music industry

MUMBAI: There’s no doubt that sites like Instagram and Facebook are some of the most important whread more

News
YouTube launches music charts for UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt

MUMBAI: YouTube will launch music charts in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt on Wednesday, listingread more

Interviews
My role is to deliver value to shareholders by profitably growing our business: Preeti Nihalani, Chief Revenue Officer, Mirchi

MUMBAI: Preeti Nihalini Chief Business and Revenue Officer, Entertainment Network India Ltd.read more

News
Chingari kicks off the Navratri celebrations with a slew of new additions

MUMBAI: Navratri is a magical time of the year.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Adam Levine was shocked when fan jumps onstage during Maroon 5 concert

MUMBAI: This love has taken its toll on Adam Levine. The Maroon 5 front man looked none too pleased when a fan burst onstage during his latest...read more

2
Gigi Hadid’s responds after claimed dispute between Zayn Malik and Yolanda Hadid

MUMBAI: Gigi Hadid is addressing the alleged family dispute between boyfriend Zayn Malik and mother Yolanda Hadid. On Thursday, Oct. 28, the model's...read more

3
Singer Alka Yagnik collabs with AMC Aman for their upcoming single 'JAANE KYA LAAGE'

MUMBAI: Singer Alka Yagnik will be collaborating with Singer-Composer AMC Aman for a new single titled ‘Jaane kya laage’. AMC Aman began his music...read more

4
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik ends romance after two years of relationship

MUMBAI: Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are going their separate ways once again. The supermodel, 26, and the One Direction alum, 28, have broken up....read more

5
Badshah recalls tough time while shooting for latest single 'Jugnu'

MUMBAI: Rapper Badshah has come out with his new single 'Jugnu' - a love song. The singer opens up about the track and says: "Oh, it's actually very...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games