News |  08 May 2024 17:40 |  By RnMTeam

Rajkummar Rao-Janhvi Kapoor’s film to have a re-creation of the iconic verse 'Dekha Tenu' from 'Say Shava Shava' ?

MUMBAI: Set to transport audiences back to the early 2000s musical era, the iconic verse ‘Dekha Tenu Pehli Pehli Baar Ve’ from the song ‘Say Shava Shava’ in filmmaker Karan Johar’s timeless classic ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham...’ is rumoured to be making a comeback.

 According to a thread on the online networking portal Reddit, it’s speculated that this timeless verse is being recreated into a full-fledged song for an upcoming Bollywood film, promising to be an ultimate blockbuster. It all started when a user wrote, “I heard two big celebs at a party talking about how much they loved that recreation of ‘Dekha Tenu,’ that song from Karan's film K3G. Is this happening for real in a movie?” to which fans’ comments flowed in, saying, “Yeah, apparently it’s a killer track. I think it’s part of some cricket film”, “They’re probably discussing Radhika and Anant’s pre-wedding moment,” and more.

 Take a look: https://www.reddit.com/r/BollyBlindsNGossip/comments/1cmvxmj/is_this_for_real/?utm_source=share&utm_medium=web3x&utm_name=web3xcss&utm_term=1&utm_content=share_button

 A source confirmed, "Yes, it's true. The verse 'Dekha Tenu Pehli Pehli Baar' is being used and a beautiful song has been created around it. It's a song in the background, that takes the story forward." There seems to be palpable excitement about this news. Some are excited to see the new song while some are apprehensive about touching such an iconic song. Let’s wait to see if the song is actually being recreated or this is just another gossip from B’town?

