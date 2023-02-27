RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  27 Feb 2023 18:42 |  By RnMTeam

NCPA's Every Good Boy Deserves Favour back on stage in March

MUMBAI: Mumbai witnessed an enthralling performance when Neil Bhoopalam and Denzil Smith took to the stage with award-winning playwright Sir Tom Stoppard's Every Good Boy Deserves Favour in November 2022. Directed by Bruce Guthrie, the play also stars Sohrab Ardeshir, Deepika Deshpande Amin, and Mihaail Karachiwala, who were spectacular. Zafar Karachiwala's cameo as a Soviet general didn't go unnoticed.

Bruce Guthrie, Head of NCPA Theatre & Films, is pleased with the response the play garnered and shares, "I'm honoured to have been given the chance to direct such a large-scale production. Every Good Boy Deserves Favour's first run was a great success, and we are all thrilled to bring it back to the NCPA in March for another run of nine performances."

Mr Khushroo N. Suntook, Chairman, NCPA, is particularly happy with the outcome of this brilliant script by Sir Tom Stoppard, which beautifully blends theatre and an orchestra. He shares, "It was a difficult play to produce. My congratulations to Mikel and the SOI for their execution of Bruce's vision. The actors were wonderful, and this production was on par, if not better, than any production at the West End or Broadway. It is both an artistic and technical success. The best theatrical production we have ever done at NCPA."

The play was a perfect mix of how a story and music together enhance the narrative, says Mikel Toms, "Every Good Boy Deserves Favour is very much a one-of-a-kind play for Indian and non-Indian audiences alike. I don't think there's anything quite like it in the Western theatre repertoire. One of the things I like about the play is that it breaks down a "fourth wall" that is very rarely broken down. I love the concept of supposedly background or soundtrack musicians coming to the foreground from time to time; moving from the role of an unconscious commentator to active participant in the drama."

Every Good Boy Deserves Favour
By Sir Tom Stoppard

An NCPA Production in collaboration with the Symphony Orchestra of India

Details:
An English Play with Actors & Orchestra
Duration: 65 Mins (No interval)
Age Limit: 6+
Venue: Jamshed Bhabha Theatre, NCPA
Show Details: 

Thursday, 9th March - 7:00 PM 

Friday, 10th March - 5:00 PM & 7:00 PM 

Saturday, 11th March - 3:00 PM, 5:00 PM & 7:00 PM 

Sunday, 12th March - 3:00 PM, 5:00 PM & 7:00 PM 

Tickets available on BookMyShow

Synopsis: A dissident is locked up in an asylum. If he accepts that he was ill and has been cured, he will be released. He refuses. Sharing his cell is a genuine schizophrenic who believes himself to be surrounded by an orchestra. As the dissident's son begs his father to free himself with a lie, Tom Stoppard's darkly funny and provocative play asks if denying the truth is a price worth paying for liberty. The play premiered in 1977 as a part of Queen Elizabeth II's Silver Jubilee celebrations. This rarely performed masterpiece features a 40 + piece orchestra playing live on stage.

Credits:
Written by Sir Tom Stoppard
Music by André Previn
Directed by Bruce Guthrie
Conductor: Mikel Toms
Set Designer: Francis O'Connor
Costume Designer: Pallavi Patel
Lighting Designer: Rick Fisher
Sound Designer: Andy Collins
Movement Director: Rachel D'Souza
Music Supervisor: Matthew Scott

Tags
Neil Bhoopalam NCPA music Songs
Related news
 | 27 Feb 2023

Check out Amit Trivedi's fanboy moment with Gurdas Maan!

MUMBAI: Composer-singer Amit Trivedi who is currently on an award-winning spree for his viral album 'Qala' had a fanboy moment with the legendary musician 'Gurdas Maan'.

read more
 | 27 Feb 2023

DIVINE remembers Sidhu Moose Wala, gives shoutout to MC Stan, Gully Gang among other rappers at Vh1 Supersonic 2023

MUMBAI: Indian hip-hop fame DIVINE whose known for his hit tracks gave a blockbuster performance at the recently held Vh1 Supersonic 2023. It was that moment of time on day 2 of the festival when the crowd were eagerly waiting for the hip-hop King to mark his appearance.

read more
 | 27 Feb 2023

Giorgia Andriani shares Jaw-dropping videos on the hook step of Biba- Check out the videos now!

MUMBAI: Giorgia Andriani is known to create magic every time she appears on the screen. Recently, the actress created headlines for her song Biba, from her looks to the hook step, netizens couldn't stop admiring the actress's dance moves and acting prowess.

read more
 | 27 Feb 2023

Join Sukhwinder Singh and Divine to Paint the Town with Color this Holi!

MUMBAI: The city of Mumbai is all set to celebrate Holi, the festival of colors, with a musical extravaganza on March 7th, 2023. The Holi music festival is going to be a day filled with music, dance, and color, featuring two of Bollywood's most popular singers, Sukhwinder Singh and Divine.

read more
 | 27 Feb 2023

Nikita Rawal Releases New Love Song "Shy Shy Dil"

MUMBAI: Nikita Rawal, the renowned Indian actress, and model has released a new love song titled "Shy Shy Dil" directed by Shonoy Roy. The music video features Nikita Rawal and has already garnered significant attention for its beautiful portrayal of love and romance.

read more

RnM Biz

Red FM’s Latest Campaign ‘Umeed Ki Run’ Supports National-Level Athlete Secure a Job

MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India's leading private radio and entertainment network, introduced an read more

Snapchat Turns Up The Volume With New Sounds Features!

MUMBAI: With over 250 million Snapchatters engaging with augmented reality everyday, Snap’s leadiread more

IPRS: Shaping the Future as a Music Copyright Society

MUMBAI: The IPRS has gone on to become the most invaluable and desired support system of the Indiread more

Mirchi launches 'You Do You', to celebrate the month of love in an unconventional way

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, has launched its latesread more

BIG FM ropes in Javed Ali for the return of their much awaited talent show ‘BIG GOLDEN VOICE’ for it's 8TH season

MUMBAI: Lending a keen ear and understanding of the craft, singer extraordinaire Javed Ali is allread more

top# 5 articles

1
Check out Amit Trivedi's fanboy moment with Gurdas Maan!

MUMBAI: Composer-singer Amit Trivedi who is currently on an award-winning spree for his viral album 'Qala' had a fanboy moment with the legendary...read more

2
Meet Alex Rider, the extraordinary spy who can be compared to some spies from Bollywood thrillers!

MUMBAI: A must-watch show for its extraordinary storyline, Alex Rider showcases the life of an ordinary teenager who is recruited by a subdivision of...read more

3
Celebrate International women’s day with Advaita: A Musical Expression of the Spiritual Journey of Seven Women Saints of India

MUMBAI: Advaita: A musical expression of the spiritual journey of seven women saints of India." is presented by Raagbhakti Music & Films Pvt. Ltd...read more

4
Giorgia Andriani shares Jaw-dropping videos on the hook step of Biba- Check out the videos now!

MUMBAI: Giorgia Andriani is known to create magic every time she appears on the screen. Recently, the actress created headlines for her song Biba,...read more

5
Join Sukhwinder Singh and Divine to Paint the Town with Color this Holi!

MUMBAI: The city of Mumbai is all set to celebrate Holi, the festival of colors, with a musical extravaganza on March 7th, 2023. The Holi music...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games