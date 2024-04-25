German Alternative artist Screaming Bones unveils new music video for "Neon Lights In The Rain"

MUMBAI: Get ready to embark on a surreal journey through the depths of the psyche as Screaming Bones unveils the captivating music video for "Neon Lights In The Rain." An intoxicating blend of jazzy vibes and psychedelic sounds, the video is a visual feast that transports viewers to a world where reality and imagination collide.

Set against the backdrop of rainy streets and neon-lit alleyways, "Neon Lights In The Rain" invites listeners to lose themselves in its dreamlike atmosphere. As the music washes over you, the images on screen seem to shimmer and morph, evoking a sense of otherworldly beauty and mystery.

Screaming Bones, the brainchild of musician Mike Ludwig, is known for its unique blend of melancholy and energy, weaving together intricate layers of sound to create a sonic tapestry unlike any other. With "Neon Lights In The Rain," Ludwig takes listeners on a sonic journey through the depths of emotion, exploring themes of love, longing, and nostalgia.

Drawing inspiration from the classic and psychedelic rock of the sixties and seventies, as well as punk and new wave influences, Screaming Bones crafts a sound that is at once timeless and cutting-edge. Using a headrush Looperboard and recording in his home studio, Ludwig creates music that is both intimate and expansive, inviting listeners to lose themselves in its hypnotic rhythms and melodies.

For Ludwig, making music is a form of artistic expression, a way of painting emotions onto a musical canvas. With each song, he seeks to push the boundaries of his creativity and explore new sonic territories. And with the help of sound genius Patrick Burkholder of ZenMix Recordings, Screaming Bones' music is brought to life with stunning clarity and depth.

As the music video for "Neon Lights In The Rain" makes its debut, Screaming Bones invites viewers to immerse themselves in its surreal beauty and discover the magic that lies within. Whether you're a longtime fan or a newcomer to the world of psychedelic music, "Neon Lights In The Rain" promises to be an unforgettable experience.

Screaming Bones - Neon Lights In The Rain, taken from the Album ‚Screaming Bones‘. Part two of a triple release. Out now on Screamingbones.bandcamp.com. On Spotify and all major streaming services.