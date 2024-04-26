Chris James shares vibrant new single "Down Down Down Down", Touring Asia in Aug 2024

MUMBAI: Multi-talented singer-songwriter Chris James has released his latest single, "Down Down Down Down". Known for his candid lyrics and emotive music, Chris takes his artistry to new heights with a song that contrasts upbeat, polished pop sounds with deep, introspective lyrics.

"Down Down Down Down" delves into the realms of emotional exhaustion and struggle, touching on the stark realities of dealing with depression and anxiety. Despite its vibrant and catchy pop production, the song provides a raw look at the challenges of maintaining mental health amidst the pressures of modern life.

Lyrics like "Mama don’t worry bout my brain it’s fine," and "navigating alone" highlight the internal battles and the facade one might maintain to appear untroubled. As with most of his songs, Chris James has single-handedly written, recorded, produced, and mixed the track, showcasing his multifaceted talent and dedication to his craft.

In anticipation of his new album set for early 2025, Chris has announced his Asia tour with stops across Asia in Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok, Singapore and Taipei this August. Fans can expect an electrifying setlist featuring new material and classic hits, offering a live experience that resonates with both the highs and lows of human emotion.

Chris James invites listeners to experience "Down Down Down Down" – a song that promises to be both a comfort and a revelation for anyone grappling with their own inner turmoil.