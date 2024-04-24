RadioandMusic
News |  24 Apr 2024 17:18 |  By RnMTeam

Witness first ever K-Pop and Assamese collab where Aoora has featured, sung Bihu song titled 'Oi Nasoni' along side famous Assamese fame Nilotpal Bora

MUMBAI: Distinguished K-pop virtuoso, Aoora, transcends cultural boundaries with his groundbreaking collaboration, "Oi Nasoni," marking his triumphant entry into the vibrant world of Assamese music. Teaming up with the illustrious Nilotpal Bora who has composed the song, Aoora delivers an ethereal fusion of Korean and Assamese melodies, igniting the hearts of listeners worldwide.

Watch the song here-

Aoora, known for his unparalleled artistry, not only lends his mesmerizing vocals to the Korean segment but also crafts a lyrical masterpiece that resonates with the soul along with featuring in the song. His dedication to bridging cultural divides shines through in every note, reaffirming his status as a trailblazer in the global music scene.

Indeed, Aoora's becomes the first artist to seamlessly integrate Korean and Assamese languages in a musical masterpiece. ”This collaboration is a celebration of diversity and harmony," says Aoora "Through 'Oi Nasoni,' we aim to showcase the beauty of cultural exchange and create a musical experience that knows no bounds”

