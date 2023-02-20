RadioandMusic
News |  20 Feb 2023 19:10 |  By RnMTeam

Giorgia Andriani and Vaarun Bhagat are all set to take you along to the most ravishing party of the year with T-series upcoming music video BIBA

MUMBAI: Bhushan Kumar and T-Series bring you the most happening song of the year. Biba is sung by Sachet Tandon, Mohd Danish, and Shadab Faridi. The lyrics are penned down by Anwar Jogi and Dhruv Yogi, and the music video is directed by Adil Shaikh. This new song features Giorgia Andriani and Vaarun Bhagat grooving to the music by Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, Lijo George-DJ Chetas, and Farrukh Ali Khan. The music video will also mark the first collaboration of Vaarun Bhagat and Giorgia Andriani.

Bored of the usual sad songs? Fikr not! Cause Giorgia Andriani and Vaarun Bhagat are here with the teaser for their upcoming song Biba. The song is all set to be the party song of the year. Taking it to his instagram account, Vaarun Bhagat shared the teaser of the song. The teaser shows Giorgia Andriani taking you along to the ravishing party anthem. The actress is seen wearing a co-rd set that shows off her toned midriff. Talking more about her look, Giorgia's outfit consists of a bralette and a tiger print skirt with a high thigh slit. The actress is also seen wearing a high ponytail that draws attention to her sexy back. In the second teaser, Giorgia is seen in a jungle, donning a sexy green bralette and mini skirt co-rd set that gives the perfect jungle party vibes. The actress also accessorized this outfit with hoops, bracelets, rings, and headgear. Talking about makeup, the actress went for a glam electrifying makeup look. Throughout the teasers, a peppy music can be heard in the background. The teaser also mentioned that the official video will be out on 22nd February 2023.

Checking out this trailer we can definitely say that this song is going to be on the loop on our playlist and this fresh pairing of Vaarun Bhagat and Giorgia Andriani is surely going to set the internet ablaze. We're super excited for this upbeat, peppy song after seeing the teaser, are you?

Giorgia and Vaarun took to their Instagram handle to share the teaser and captioned it, "Coming very soon to get the party started!
Are you ready?

#Biba releasing on 22nd February 2023. Stay tuned"

Check out the teasers now!

Soon after the actors posted the teaser of their song, fans swamped the comments section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

