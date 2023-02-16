Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Ricky Byrd releases new tracks via Wicked Cool Records

MUMBAI: Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member, guitarist /singer-songwriter/producer/recovery advocate Ricky Byrd (inducted in 2015 with Joan Jett and The Blackhearts), has had a career in music spanning over 40 years.

Although best known for his time spent with The Blackhearts, Byrd has also recorded and played with Roger Daltrey and toured with Ian Hunter and Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes respectively. He has also been blessed to have had the chance to, at one time or another, share the stage with music royalty including Paul McCartney, Ringo, Alice Cooper, Bruce Springsteen, Steven Van Zandt, Joe Walsh, Mavis Staples, Dion, Brian Wilson, Smokey Robinson, Jimmy Page, Graham Nash, Sam Moore, Steve Miller and Elvis Costello…to name just a few.

Byrd's new digital/7" single "Glamdemic Blues", featuring a b-side cover of the Four Tops' classic "Reach Out (I'll Be There)," will be released on February 24 via Wicked Cool Records.

Pre-save: https://orcd.co/glamdemicblues