News |  09 Feb 2023 18:09 |  By RnMTeam

Vh1 gears up to celebrate the month of love with a special line-up of shows that will get you grooving

MUMBAI: The pop music industry enjoys a raging fandom owing to unrivalled talent and regular releases of hottest tracks that are bound to have the repeat button smashed. To stay super updated with the newest and the most exclusive rock-pop numbers tuning in to Vh1 is arguably the best idea, especially this February! Keeping with the spirit of love at the forefront this Valentine’s month, the internationally acclaimed channel, Vh1 sets to announce an enthralling line-up featuring exceptionally curated musical playlists and some of the top-rated shows for the viewers out there. The channel is dedicated to bringing in these addictive shows ahead of the VDay celebrations from the first week of February 2023.

Let’s get you a peek into all that you can expect, all throughout February!

Vh1 Celebrity Secret Stash

Want to know what your favorite artists listen to when they chill out, sleep, or maybe go through a heartbreak? Vh1 is here with a brand-new exclusive show Vh1 Celebrity Secret Stash, wherein your best-loved artists will share their favorite playlists with special bits about what made them fall in love with the curation. From 1st February 2023 onwards, the viewers of Vh1 can tune in to watch their favourite artists discuss their playlist, and hopefully find a few new tracks to fall in love with!

Vh1 65th Grammy Nominee Special

With the announcement of the greatest celebration of music - The Grammy Awards, viewers can now soon witness the grandeur along with India’s biggest music destination. To commemorate the nominees of the 65th Grammy Awards, the channel would be presenting a specially-curated playlist with the freshest and most-loved bangers. Tune-in to Vh1 to listen to the best tracks by your favourite Grammy nominees.

Vh1 Love is Love

Vh1, as one of the leading pop music channels, dedicatedly works towards catering to all the musical needs of its viewers. With Valentine’s Day around the corner, the brand is going beyond the barriers of any divisions and will celebrate the day with great PRIDE. To celebrate love of each kind with Vh1, tune in and listen to specially curated playlists featuring iconic love songs on 14th February, all throughout the day!

It is the month of love and Vh1 is bringing the best love songs. So, get ready to be a part of a month-long extravaganza this February!

