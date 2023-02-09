Darshan Raval's Piya Re is the love song of the season

MUMBAI: Singing sensation Darshan Raval's Piya Re is his eighth consecutive Valentine's day track. It's become an annual ritual for Darshan and his fans to look forward to a soothing and lilting romantic song to usher in the season of love. Piya Re, that released on February 9th on Indie Music label's official Youtube channel, has been sung and composed by Raval while it's beautiful lyrics are penned by Gurpreet Saini and Gautam G Sharma.

"Piya Re is the ideal song for this season of love. It portrays young love in its purest form and follows the travels of a young boy in his quest for love. Darshan's fans have come to expect a soulful love track on the occasion of Valentine's day every year and we could not have gotten a better track than Piya Re that captures the essence of love" says Naushad Khan, MD, Indie Music Label.

Commenting on the the great response the song has received, Darshan says, "As a team we knew Piya Re would resonate with the audiences and the response has been absolutely overwhelming. Messages and comments are pouring in and we can't thank the audiences enough for showering the track with so much love. Truly blessed and humbled." he says.