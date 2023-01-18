Music maestro Adnan Sami's heartfelt words on RRR 's win at Critics Choice Awards in LA is winning hearts on the internet today

MUMBAI: India's blockbuster film RRR has now cast its magic globally. With back to back wins and appreciation from the foreign audiences.
Recently the film won the Critics Choice Awards for the Best Foreign Film in the award ceremony held in LA and Adnan Sami's congratulatory message is what is winning the hearts of netizens.
Sami penned,"I’m so happy and overwhelmed by the victory of @RRRMovie at the @CriticsChoice Awards by winning the BEST FOREIGN FILM!
Heartiest Congratulations to the entire team.
The icing on the cake was the beautiful heartfelt speech by @ssrajamouli ji which touched us all…
Jai Hind!"
Earlier the singer got into a feud with a few notable ministers including the A.P. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy post the song Natu Natu bagging the Golden Globes award for best original song, where Sami had corrected them by saying that it was not just a regional victory but a ‘national’ victory & added that on the international platform, we must present ourselves as ‘India’ being a whole united country and not appear divided by any form of regional politics. It is also being speculated that post his tweet where he corrected Reddy on how this is a win for the entire nation and not only a specific state of India, Ntr Jr was seen saying "This is the country's win and he is overwhelmed with the love the country has poured in” in contrast to his earlier regional narrative.
A change of stance was also visibly noticed in the acceptance speech of the film’s director Rajamouli, where earlier in a speech he had clearly stated that RRR is a Telugu film and not a Bollywood movie. It was being seen as if he wanted to only promote Telugu & South India as opposed to India as a whole. After Sami’s strong stand that internationally it must always be ‘India’ which was echoed across the country, Rajamouli, in his acceptance speech clearly changed his stance by saying “Finally to my motherland India, Mera Bharat Mahan!!”
Adnan Sami who has worked with all the notable names like Prabhas, Ntr Jr, Chiranjeevi, Ajith, Mani Ratnam and many more recently also shared a video compilation consisting of many popular tracks by him in Telugu, Tamil & Malayalam languages and we absolutely loved them.
