TOMORROW X TOGETHER ANNOUNCE  2023 WORLD TOUR ACT : SWEET MIRAGE

MUMBAI: TOMORROW X TOGETHER will embark on their second world tour in March.
TOMORROW X TOGETHER (SOOBIN, YEONJUN, BEOMGYU, TAEHYUN, HUENINGKAI) today announced dates for their second world tour ‘TOMORROW X TOGETHER WORLD TOUR <ACT : SWEET MIRAGE>’ (hereinafter ‘ACT : SWEET MIRAGE’) on their official social media channels. Dates announced so far include 21 shows across 13 cities worldwide.
The ‘ACT : SWEET MIRAGE’ tour will begin in Seoul on March 25 with two consecutive days, followed by in Singapore on April 1 and in Taipei on April 5. The tour dates in Japan include April 14 and 15 in Osaka, 18 and 19 in Saitama, 25 and 26 in Kanagawa, as well as 29 and 30 in Aichi.
The Gen Z ‘it’ band moves to the U.S. in May for shows in 6 cities: Charlotte on May 6, Belmont Park on 9 and 10, Washington D.C. on 16, Duluth on 19 and 20, San Antonio on 23 and 24, and Los Angeles on 27.
The new world tour expands greatly in scale in comparison with its 2022 predecessor, ‘ACT : LOVE SICK’ which took place across 13 cities with 19 shows. The tour’s official homepage notes ‘MORE TO COME’, hinting at the potential addition of further venues and dates.
See more about TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s tour HERE: https://bit.ly/3CJQv14
TOMORROW X TOGETHER will release their 5th EP, The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION, on January 27. Recently, the band saw its name listed on Billboard’s official 2022 Year-End ‘Billboard 200’ chart as the only K-pop act other than BTS. See concept photos for their upcoming EP below.
EP Concept Photos: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1V0v_qQ3lmU7M5yW1bX_zczlv3hU0VvTB?usp=share_link
MUMBAI: We listen to music, watch a show, or hear a podcast during our daily life making it diffiread more
2022 was a groundbreaking year for entertainment.read more
MUMBAI: QYOU Media India, one of the youngest and fastest-growing integrated media companies spanread more
MUMBAI: India’s leading OTT platform, MX Player is recognized for catering to its audiences’ diveread more
MUMBAI: To wrap up 2022 Rakesh Nigam, CEO of IPRS gives insights of IPRS in 2022, challenges andread more
MUMBAI: 'Wo Kashish' marks the first of their several things together as the two actors who have been teasing their fans for a while, have finally...read more
MUMBAI: From giving his voice for seasoned actors Pulkit Samrat, Sharman Joshi to making Ranbir Kapoor lending Shayari, to sharing vocals with the...read more
MUMBAI: Playing With Fire could refer to the feeling emanating from any member of Maqueque, the all-women band formed by veteran Toronto jazz...read more
MUMBAI: VYRL Haryanvi dropped the music video of the most anticipated song, "Kaleshi Chori," starring Haryanvi superstar Pranjal Dahiya, along with...read more
MUMBAI: Vishal Aditya Singh, best known for his roles in Begusarai, Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala, Chandrakanta, and as a finalist in the reality shows Big...read more