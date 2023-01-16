TOMORROW X TOGETHER ANNOUNCE  2023 WORLD TOUR ACT : SWEET MIRAGE

MUMBAI: TOMORROW X TOGETHER will embark on their second world tour in March.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER (SOOBIN, YEONJUN, BEOMGYU, TAEHYUN, HUENINGKAI) today announced dates for their second world tour ‘TOMORROW X TOGETHER WORLD TOUR <ACT : SWEET MIRAGE>’ (hereinafter ‘ACT : SWEET MIRAGE’) on their official social media channels. Dates announced so far include 21 shows across 13 cities worldwide.

The ‘ACT : SWEET MIRAGE’ tour will begin in Seoul on March 25 with two consecutive days, followed by in Singapore on April 1 and in Taipei on April 5. The tour dates in Japan include April 14 and 15 in Osaka, 18 and 19 in Saitama, 25 and 26 in Kanagawa, as well as 29 and 30 in Aichi.

The Gen Z ‘it’ band moves to the U.S. in May for shows in 6 cities: Charlotte on May 6, Belmont Park on 9 and 10, Washington D.C. on 16, Duluth on 19 and 20, San Antonio on 23 and 24, and Los Angeles on 27.

The new world tour expands greatly in scale in comparison with its 2022 predecessor, ‘ACT : LOVE SICK’ which took place across 13 cities with 19 shows. The tour’s official homepage notes ‘MORE TO COME’, hinting at the potential addition of further venues and dates.

See more about TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s tour HERE: https://bit.ly/3CJQv14

TOMORROW X TOGETHER will release their 5th EP, The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION, on January 27. Recently, the band saw its name listed on Billboard’s official 2022 Year-End ‘Billboard 200’ chart as the only K-pop act other than BTS. See concept photos for their upcoming EP below.

EP Concept Photos: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1V0v_qQ3lmU7M5yW1bX_zczlv3hU0VvTB?usp=share_link