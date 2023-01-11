'Shubh Nikah’ Song Launch: The Cast Of The Film Makes A Spectacular Entry To The Event

MUMBAI: The makers of 'Shubh Nikah’ recently hosted a spectacular song launch in Mumbai. The event was graced by the entire cast of the film, including Aksha Pardasany, Rohit Vikkram, Arsh Sandhu, Govind Namdev, Pankaj Berry, Deepraj Rana, Ehsan Khan Kunwar Aziz, Liyakat Nasir, Mahendra Raghuvanshi and Gargi Patel.Writer & Director Arshad Siddiqui along with Producer Bhupender Singh Sandhu & Arpit Garg. Co-producer Laxmi Narain Pandey Guruji and celebrity guests like Sharad Malhotra, Vijay Raaz, Sapna Avasthi, Priyanshu Chatterjee, Priyanka Khera, and many others, caught up on the red carpet where they shared their thoughts and views on Shubh Nikah music.

Shubh Nikah is a very unique story of cross-cultural marriage and the music of the film is sung by none other than three gems of Bollywood Tochi Raina, Salman Ali, who was also a winner of Indian Idol & Ali Aslam Shah. The music of the film gives you soothing vibes and we can say after a decade we will be hearing such melodious songs. All credit goes to Liyakat Ajmeri for creating such magic.

The film is produced by Bhupender Singh Sandhu & Arpit Garg .It is Written & Directed by Arshad Siddiqui. Associate Producer Anubhav Dhir, Laxmi Narain Pandey Guruji and Ritesh Srivastava. Executive producers Sahil Malik Vishawdeep Singh, Sandhu Sukhe Manav. 'Shubh Nikah’ is scheduled to release on 10th March 2023. Stay tuned to get more updates on the same.