News |  28 Dec 2022 18:32 |  By RnMTeam

Rock Trio Triangle Space shares new single ''Ruptures''

MUMBAI: Ruptures is the new progressive rock track of Triangle Space. Bringing a new deep composition and performance showcasing their modern progressive side influenced by bands like Periphery, Plini, Intervals and Animals as Leaders.

After the release of Victoria in 2021, the band brings in Ruptures, a great sound, with a lot of weight and showing the band's musical evolution. Triangle Space is an American/Colombian band from Austin -Texas and Cucuta - Colombia, focus in a progressive instrumental rock sound. The was band founded in 2018 by Sebastian Amado (guitars), Federico Palmonela (bass) and Carlos Giron (drums).

Ruptures: https://open.spotify.com/album/1ICm4HdDnTBLpfvVZwPl4N

Latest shows: Garage Sounds - The Dwarves - EYEHATEGOD - Earthless - Mars Red Sky - Doom - Nasty - Belphegor - Entombed - Fear Factory -  S.O.H - Surra - Magüerbes - Menores Atos - Test - Acidez -

explore RNM

