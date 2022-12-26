RadioandMusic
Soumita Saha's elucidation of ‘Shiter Haway Laglo Nachon’ presented by Raga Music is all set to take over our hearts

MUMBAI: Soumita Saha is back with a melodious Rabindra Sangeet song, ‘Shiter Haway Laglo Nachon’ presented by Raga Music. The song has digitally released on few platforms audience as usual is in love with the way her voice compliments the scintillating track which is originally written and composed by one of the most revered people throughout history, Rabindranath Tagore. The music video features Soumita Saha, audio has been arranged by Swapan Saha.

The song is all set to release from Raga Music's official YouTube channel.Soumita has paid a wonderful tribute to Rabindranath Tagore with a rendition of Shiter Haway Laglo Nachon.
Soumita Saha has recently unleashed the poster of her Tagore song "Shiter Haway Laglo Nachon" releasing from Eastern India's reputed Music Company Raga Music and Communications. Music Arrangement credit goes to her Musical exponent father Swapan Saha. Soumita takes the social network to express words of gratitude for Prem Kumar Gupta founder of Raga Music and Communications and singing praise of her better half Agniv Chatterjee who took the still photograph used in the poster.

" I have done a lot of experimental work with Tagore songs, i shall keep working on this particular genre and other genres as well. I must say it feels amazing to have this song released from the Record label that has worked with Legends like Kishore Kumar, Hemanta Mukhopadhyay. I am really thankful to Prem Uncle and team for this " adds Soumita. Soumita has been successfully balancing her career in painting and music and astonishingly blending both to create magic for her audience. She has been seen promoting her on going exhibition 'Saree Rigmarole ' where she pays tribute to painter Amrita Shergill. She has amazed her listeners with Vandematram on Independence day where she has been seen completing painting of Bharat Mata. The paintings later was exhibited at Venezuela as well. This time her audience shall expect similar or something more magical from the singing Diva.

Speaking about her future endeavours and this song the singing sensation added " I shall expect my audience to shower love just the way they do. I promise to keep the surprise rigmarole going. Some of the collaborations are lined up i hope my audience finds them cool." 

