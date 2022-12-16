RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  16 Dec 2022 15:18 |  By RnMTeam

Topic & HRVY lay it all on the line with tender new single "All Or Nothing"

MUMBAI: German superproducer Topic is closing the year out in style, now teaming up with the equally influential skills of UK heartthrob, HRVY. The two rising stars find ultimate sonic synergy with the new single “All Or Nothing” leaning on Topic’s piercing melodies and HRVY’s embracing chorus to carry fans into the new year on a wave of musical bliss. Get ready to risk it all, as Topic and HRVY’s new single will land on Virgin Records on December 16.

Fans of Topic will know that the German producer can simply do no wrong, and his new single further proves that point. Following in the footsteps of recent headturning tracks like “Kernkraft 400 (A Better Day)”, "Follow Me (with John Martin)", and his remix of Lewis Thompson and David Guetta's "Take Me Back,” the new release walks the line between a future festival anthem and an radio-ready hit, checking all of the boxes for Topic’s signature emotive and melancholic dance sound. Between Topic’s slew of 2022 hits and his debut in this year's DJMag's Top 100 at #69, it's clear that the German producer only continues to hone his craft moving forward.

On the track, Topic says “[All Or Nothing] is about the thoughts of doubt you can have in your mind in various types of situations in life. It's intended to motivate you to not give these thoughts any power and quite to literally go ´all or nothing´! The drop in the song resembles the relief you feel when you’re brave enough to overcome your doubts. I am very happy that HRVY joined me on this song, because I feel his vocals and personality transport the message very well”

HRVY commented “I couldn’t be more excited for this record to come out, I think Topic is an awesome artist, I love his production on the record and I’m honoured to jump on a song with him”

Singing on “All Or Nothing” as Topic’s musical cohort is the multi-talented HRVY, known by fans as a creator/personality turned globally renowned vocalist. Having officially set his sights on climbing the ranks of the industry, as seen by his 2022 EP Views from the 23rd Floor, HRVY is quickly defining himself as an emerging talent to watch. The new single follows in the footsteps of "Save Me," HRVY's recent joint effort with Dim Mak head honcho Steve Aoki which hit #1 on US Dance Radio. Now linking with Topic for the evocative “All Or Nothing,” HRVY is once again upping the ante on his musical career.

Get ready to risk it all, as Topic and HRVY’s new single “All Or Nothing” is set for a December 16 release on Virgin Records.

Tags
Virgin Records David Guetta HRVY MTV Europe Music Awards 2016
Related news
 | 07 Nov 2022

David Guetta & MORTEN announce the massive Future Rave EP 'Episode 2' along with long-awaited anthem ‘You Can’t Change Me’ ft. RAYE

MUMBAI: Hot off the announcement of the launch of their own Future Rave label, David Guetta & MORTEN now announce the imprint’s first EP release.

read more
 | 02 Sep 2022

Topic & John Martin invite listeners to the club with tour de force single ‘Follow Me’

German producer Topic proves once again that he can do no wrong, this time linking up with the powerful vocals of singer/songwriter John Martin.

read more
 | 09 Aug 2022

MORTEN finally unleashes long-awaited solo track ‘No Good’

MUMBAI:Garnering billions of streams with his highly praised Future Rave tracks, MORTEN now hits on his own with ‘No Good’

read more
 | 11 Mar 2022

Miami Music Week 2022: AMEME, Black Coffee, David Guetta, Dom Dolla, FISHER, Ida Engberg, Jauz, Loco Dice, Vintage Culture, Yung Bae

MUMBAI: AMÉMÉ is Benin, West Africa born, Berlin influenced and currently Brooklyn based. He draws upon all three localities' cultural influences to inspire his unique blend of afro-leaning deep dance music.

read more
 | 30 Aug 2021

Kazakh electronic star Imanbek rallies side-by-side enigmatic androgynous, tock-tinged genius LP on new single 'Fighter'

MUMBAI: This year, one brought the first-ever Grammy to Kazakhstan with his 'Roses' remix, streamed over a billion times and went multi-platinum worldwide.

read more

RnM Biz

Mirchi 95 collaborates with Cult.Fit to create the first-ever drive-time workout

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India's no.read more

The National Press Club and NYF Radio Awards Cement Their Partnership with the Creation of the National Press Club Award

MUMBAI:  The National Press Club has partnered with the New York Festivals® 2023 Radio Awards toread more

Ringing 2023 with two epic fireworks displays on Yas Island

MUMBAI: From festive cheer to a magical atmosphere, Yas Island, one of the world’s leading leisurread more

Mirchi 95 launches RJ Gaurika, an emerging artist from Gen Z

Mirchi’s RJ Gaurika is set to fuel Hyderabadis’ afternoons with a brand-new show, “Flower Bhi Fire...read more

IPRS partners with the Hornbill Music Festival 2022 as the Knowledge Partner

MUMBAI: As an extension of its efforts to educate and empower those behind the music through knowread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Shilpa Rao takes on Shashwat Sachdev’s Awaara Ho

Singer Shilpa Rao, who enthralled the audience with hit songs such as Ek Lau, Khuda Jaane, Subhanallah, Manmarziya, and Bulleya over the years takes...read more

2
Marco Faraone and Stella Bossi work around the clock for tumultuous techno treat '3 DAYS AWAKE'

MUMBAI: Techno mavens Marco Faraone and Stella Bossi have officially joined forces, coming together for the formidable techno whomper, ‘3 DAYS AWAKE...read more

3
Khaab famed Rumman Ahmed is back with a love ballad Tu Tan Main sung by Asees Kaur is out now today and we are in love with it already

MUMBAI: Tu Tan Main, the love ballad that tells an endearing story of two individuals, has been making the noise since its teaser was released. The...read more

4
"I would like to cast Shaheer Sheikh and Shivangi Joshi in a music video" says Casting Director Asad Sheikh

MUMBAI: The Indian television industry is known for its drama, romance, masala, comedy and the best cast. To make a show Hit, one of the major...read more

5
How deep is their love? : Check out these underwater unseen pictures from Sachet Parampara's upcoming single 'Malang Sajna'

MUMBAI: The musical and magical couple Sachet and Parampara are set to enthral us to another full of life love song, Malang Sajna very soon. We just...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games