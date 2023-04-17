RadioandMusic
News |  17 Apr 2023

Indie artistes Anuv, Zaeden and Lisa say non-film music is on the right track

MUMBAI: Indie artistes Anuv Jain, Zaeden and Lisa Mishra, who appeared as guests on the Renil Abraham's popular chat show 'By Invite Only', were unanimous in their view that non-film music has come of age -- and how!

This, despite the fact that film music has seen a remarkable revival post Covid, and the makers of new Bollywood movies still promote their productions first by releasing their music.

Sahil Sharma a.k.a. Zaeden, the DJ who has played at Tomorrowland and been the closing act at David Guetta's Mumbai concert, set the tone for the conversation by observing that "only one song from a film, 'Kesariya', made it to Spotify's top five record-breaking plays, whereas the other four were non-movie numbers."

Emphasising the growing popularity of indie music, well-known singer and songwriter Lisa, who is known for songs such as 'Tareefan' from 'Veere Di Wedding' and 'Coka 2.0' from 'Liger', declared that she was now aiming higher.

"I want it all, whether that is a Filmfare award for best playback singing or a Grammy for my record label," Lisa said.

Anuv Jain, the young man from Ludhiana who struck the right chords with 'Baarishein', also voiced this sense of optimism when he said: "My sportsmanship contributes to my competitiveness. I aspire to have the reputation of being the nation's top artist."

'By Invite Only' streams on Amazon miniTV.

(SOURCE: IANS)

