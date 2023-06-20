Bebe Rexha rushed off stage after phone hits her on the face

MUMBAI: Singer Bebe Rexha, who was hit by a mobile phone on stage, has uploaded a brief video on her TikTok page, that shows her face bruised and sporting a bandage.
She's singing a line from her hit single 'I'm Good' and the caption reads, "I'm okay you guys," reports 'Variety'.
According to New York police, 27-year-old Nicolas Malvagna has been arrested and charged with assault for allegedly throwing the phone at Rexha.
She was rushed off stage after a phone hit her on the face at a concert in New York on Sunday night.
Disturbing footage shot by Alex Chavez from the concert reveals a phone emerging from the crowd and hitting Rexha on the face, who then collapses on her knees to the stage floor. Crew members are seen rushing out to help her.
Rexha's performance was in New York as part of her "Best F'n Night of My Life" tour. New York Police were notified of the assault and a preliminary investigation "determined that a 27-year-old male intentionally threw a cell phone" at Rexha.
He was taken into custody on scene and arrested while EMS removed Rexha to a hospital. She is in stable condition.
"This is Bebe Rexha being rushed out of the concert venue here in NYC after someone threw a fucking phone and hit her face as she was leaving the stage. We were all having a hell of a good time and so was Bebe, we were all having a blast, I mean who would even do that??? We hope you're ok," Bernaud tweeted.
Rexha was nominated in 2018 in the new artist category at the Grammy awards. Her new album 'Bebe' was released earlier this year and included 'I'm Good (Blue)', a collaboration with David Guetta, and one of Rexha's biggest hits.
There are five more concerts - at Philadelphia, Washington DC, Atlanta, Orlando and Houston - as part of Rexha's ongoing tour. How the New York incident will affect the remainder of the tour is unclear.
(SOURCE:IANS)
