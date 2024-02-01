DJ Mag release documentary charting 30 years of Top 100 DJs

MUMBAI - DJ Mag - the word’s leading dance music media brand - have released a brand new full-length DJ Mag Original documentary, Top 100 DJs: The World’s Biggest Music Poll, to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Top 100 DJs.

The DJ Mag Original documentary gives an exclusive insight into the world’s biggest music poll, as told by some of electronic music’s best-known artists. Top 100 DJs: The World’s Biggest Music Poll follows the poll from its humble beginnings in the ’90s as a postal vote, through to becoming the global phenomenon it is today.

The documentary features interviews with artists that have been central to the Top 100 DJs poll during its 30-year history. These include Carl Cox, Smokin Jo, David Guetta, Martin Garrix, Charlotte de Witte, Steve Aoki, Armin van Buuren, DJ Paulette, David Morales, Fatboy Slim, Arielle Free, ALOK, Sonique, Don Diablo, Hardwell, Sister Bliss, Sarah Story, Paul van Dyk, John Digweed, Mariana Bo and many more.

Speaking about Top 100 DJs: The World’s Biggest Music Poll, DJ Mag’s head of video, and the film's director Liam Smith, said, “Although the project started as a way of celebrating the Top 100 DJs’ 30th anniversary, it quickly became an insight into dance music history, looking into how electronic music has evolved over the last three decades alongside the poll.”

DJ Mag’s Operations Director, Simon Kelly, added, “Since evolving from an editorially curated list to celebrate the 100th edition DJ Mag, Top 100 DJs has grown exponentially over three decades and now acts as a definitive global snapshot of the popularity of DJs worldwide.

“To mark the 30th anniversary of Top 100 DJs, we wanted to capture this trajectory — in an honest and open way — alongside the sounds, scenes and artists the poll has reflected along the way. The team have worked tirelessly to bring this — our first long-form DJ Mag Original documentary — to fruition and we’re incredibly excited to put this out into the world.”

You can watch the full documentary now, exclusively on DJ Mag's YouTube channel.