"We want a full version": Sachet-Parampara’s recent mashup on a new song leaves the fans wanting for more! 

MUMBAI: If we think about the popular song mashup trend of two completely different songs that actually sound good together, Sachet -Parampara are the names that immediately come to our mind. Needless to say, they have always been loved for their hit mashups, and what they’ve come up with this time is something we hardly expected.

The duo recently posted a reel that is a merge of the famous song ‘Makhna’ with a new unheard track! Now that’s something that has left their fans wondering whether it’s a new song in their pipeline. What grabs the attention most is that it doesn’t only sound amazing but it looks super cool too as the two are seen singing in a pool. That’s right, in a pool! They posted the reel earlier today on their Instagram handle to which one of their fans commented, “We want a full version” while the other one said, “Woahhhh need this in full version.” The fans couldn’t help but demand for a full-fledged song of the small teaser that the duo dropped. A love song in the cozy vibes of December is something we just can’t say no to! We for sure cannot wait to see what they have for us this time.