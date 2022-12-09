Divo onboards a host of regional content creators to offer them a wider reach via podcasts

MUMBAI: Divo, one of India’s leading and well-established digital media and music companies has onboarded multiple content creators to release exclusive podcasts for them in Indian regional languages. They have onboarded Urlo Muchatlu of Anil Geela Podcast, Prasad of Tech In Telugu with Prasad, Gopi and Sudhakar, along with other well-known regional talents like Rj Sha, Rj Ananthi, Aranthangi Nisha, Rajmohan, Rishipedia, Kishen Das, Shanthnu & Kiki and MaKaPa Anand, who have been onboard since a while.

Divo will work closely with the content creators and help them launch their own exclusive podcasts on Spotify, India’s most popular audio streaming platform. The creators will be assisted with creative production, post-production, podcast operations, and further amplification on the talent’s social media presence.

Anil Geela, Actor, Comedian and YouTuber said, “Podcasts are going to be the next big thing in entertainment as it's in countries like the US and UK. I feel lifestyle and entertainment content works well and is easy for us to handle on platforms. I feel through podcasts I can pick up some interesting informative content and engage with my audience more effectively. I look forward in getting myself prepared to learn a lot of new things through Podcasting.”

Prasad of Tech in Telugu with Prasad podcast said, “I always wanted to explore Podcasts and fortunately I got a chance to join Hands with Spotify. Thanks to Spotify and Divo Team, I feel this podcast will take me closer to my audience and make my life in accomplishing in achieving my aim of taking Technology to a common Telugu population.”

Gopi and Sudhakar who are one of the top YouTubers and trend setters for many Meme Templates jointly commented, “It is easy to convey expressions and emotions via videos and we are kind of experts in that, whereas it is difficult to entertain in audio medium. So, we took this opportunity to partner with Divo and Spotify and we look forward to entertaining people as much as possible in the Podcast too.” The duo is known for their imitation sitcom videos right from their inception channel called Parithabangal, which currently has over 4 Million Subscribers in YouTube

Actor and Digital Content Creator Kishen Das, who hosts Time Pass with Das said, “Podcasts offer a more personal medium to talk and interact on topics that you wouldn’t rather consider discussing. It has helped me reach out to a small niche but a niche that is loyal and attentive. I get 2-4 paragraph long emails after each episode as it gives me so much happiness. Divo has really helped change the landscape for creators like me who were looking to do this seriously.”

Youtuber Rishipedia, who has a show CRIME SPOT by Rishi said, “I had an idea that videos were the most effective medium to reach an audience, but podcasts provide a more personal experience like I am talking one on one with every listener! I travel to those “crime spots” mentally and my listeners travel with me. And based on their reviews, they seem to like our little trips! For me, this was a completely new space, but with the help of Divo, I am learning it fast...Kinda feeling like home!”

RJ SHA, a former radio jock and current YouTuber with over 1.3 million subscribers said “I have always believed in the power of podcasts because of its ability to foster a sense of personal connection with my captive audience. The satisfaction of being able to touch someone’s life in a positive manner is something that I will forever be grateful about. ‘Divo’ has always been my pillar of strength. They have always backed me up in terms of everything right from thumbnail designing, ideation and by providing their studio for recording. I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude for the incessant support and the opportunity to travel with Divo.” shared RJ Sha.

Shahir Muneer, Founder and Director, Divo commented, “We have noticed a great rise in demand for regional and local language content on video and audio streaming apps. The podcast industry is growing at a humongous rate and even the adaption is very high, in rural as well as urban India. With this step, we aim to increase our offerings in the podcast segment and look forward to working with more content creators in building their profile.”

Divo recently entered the fast-growing podcast market in India in association with Spotify to build and launch Spotify-exclusive audio content for its talent pool.