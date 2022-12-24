RadioandMusic
News |  24 Dec 2022 18:32 |  By RnMTeam

Check out the exclusive leaked images from the sets of Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay

MUMBAI: Guru Randhawa and Saiee Manjrekar's upcoming film is in the news again, this time for a leaked photograph featuring the two actors. In what looks like a still from the movie, Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay, the chemistry between Guru and Saiee is palpable. 

The most awaited film, Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay's shooting is currently ongoing. Earlier, the actors also took to their Instagram and officially announced their upcoming movie, "Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay”

