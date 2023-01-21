RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  21 Jan 2023 18:57 |  By Tolika Yeptho

Quote from Shahir Muneer of Divo on latest Government guidelines for social media influencers

MUMBAI: On regard to the latest Government guidelines on social media, Government has made it mandatory for social media influencers to disclose their ‘material’ interest in endorsing products and services and violations can attract strict legal action, including a ban on endorsements. Shahir Muneer, Founder and Director, Divo says that with ASCI guidelines in place, we have seen brands and influencers alike already keep disclosures prominent and active. He thinks there is close to 70% compliance at least in the top spectrum of top influencers and celebrities. But with the government further issuing these guidelines, and in relation to the Consumer Protection Act, there will have to be more diligence on the same.

“I also foresee influencers and brands face risk of consumers filing litigation if failed to do so with more awareness coming to consumers and also if influencers or brands fail to instill this. Brands and Agencies will have to ensure they comply, as lot of influencers in the market are not legally savvy to know all these compliances, and will need their support to ensure they also do not fall into such risks”.

“Process-oriented brands and agencies with compliances will definitely implement this, even likely include this as part of their audit, agreements and furthermore”, he concluded.

Tags
Shahir Muneer Divo Government guidelines for social media influencers music
Related news
 | 21 Jan 2023

Teri Meri Kahani Mashup Fame DJ Sahil Gulati Join Hands With Music Mogul Avadh Nagpal, Says, "I do want to change that mentality and make DJing accepted as a real profession and not a hobby"

MUMBAI: The Indian music industry has always welcomed new talents with open arms. One such raw talent who has been garnering a lot of attention recently is DJ Sahil Gulati. DJ Sahil has come a long way and is now a star DJ in India.

read more
 | 21 Jan 2023

Amit Trivedi kicks off 2023 on a high, performing six shows in 10 days!

MUMBAI: Kicking off 2023 with a bang, musical sensation Amit Trivedi is performing six back-to-back shows in 10 days!

read more
 | 21 Jan 2023

TOMORROW X TOGETHER will return with new lead single “Sugar Rush Ride” on January 27

MUMBAI: Gen Z’s ‘it’ band TOMORROW X TOGETHER (SOOBIN, YEONJUN, BEOMGYU, TAEHYUN, HUENINGKAI) revealed an illustrated tracklist poster for their upcoming 5th EP, The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION.

read more
 | 20 Jan 2023

Teri Meri Kahani Mashup Fame DJ Sahil Gulati Join Hands With Music Mogul Avadh Nagpal, Says, "I do want to change that mentality and make DJing accepted as a real profession and not a hobby"

MUMBAI: The Indian music industry has always welcomed new talents with open arms. One such raw talent who has been garnering a lot of attention recently is DJ Sahil Gulati. DJ Sahil has come a long way and is now a star DJ in India.

read more
 | 20 Jan 2023

Semwal's latest single ‘Dil Da Pecha’ pays homage to the authenticity of old-school romance

MUMBAI: Chandigarh-based, Indie artist and producer, Semwal wants to be the bridge between Indie Music and Punjabi Music with his signature blend of catchy melodies and upbeat rhythms.

read more

RnM Biz

Vipin Pungalia, Country Manager & Director- Sales Pro Audio at Sennheiser India reveals brand focus and upcoming plans

MUMBAI: Sennheiser has been a part of the audio community for more than 75 years and has become sread more

We want to give opportunities to local independent artists to grow within the TuneCore/ Believe ecosystem says Heena Kriplani

MUMBAI: TuneCore South Asia head Heena Kriplani future plans for music artists in India at TuneCread more

Google will soon allow users to control Spotify, YouTube Music without primary app

MUMBAI: We listen to music, watch a show, or hear a podcast during our daily life making it diffiread more

Apple celebrates a groundbreaking year in entertainment

2022 was a groundbreaking year for entertainment.read more

QYOU Media India elevates Pankaj Rai and Ashish Kotekar to National Sales Roles

MUMBAI: QYOU Media India, one of the youngest and fastest-growing integrated media companies spanread more

top# 5 articles

1
Quote from Shahir Muneer of Divo on latest Government guidelines for social media influencers

MUMBAI: On regard to the latest Government guidelines on social media, Government has made it mandatory for social media influencers to disclose...read more

2
Teri Meri Kahani Mashup Fame DJ Sahil Gulati Join Hands With Music Mogul Avadh Nagpal, Says, "I do want to change that mentality and make DJing accepted as a real profession and not a hobby"

MUMBAI: The Indian music industry has always welcomed new talents with open arms. One such raw talent who has been garnering a lot of attention...read more

3
SEVENTEEN announces 7th annual fan meet 'SEVENTEEN in CARAT LAND'

MUMBAI: K-pop powerhouse SEVENTEEN announced today the schedule of their 7th annual fanmeet ‘2023 SVT 7TH FAN MEETING SEVENTEEN in CARAT LAND.’...read more

4
Bengaluru’s Very Own Hanumankind Releases His Latest Single 'Go to Sleep' with Def Jam Recordings India

MUMBAI: One of the finest young artists in India Hanumankind has released the long-awaited rap record ‘GTS’ or Go to Sleep. Produced by Parimal Shais...read more

5
Amit Trivedi kicks off 2023 on a high, performing six shows in 10 days!

MUMBAI: Kicking off 2023 with a bang, musical sensation Amit Trivedi is performing six back-to-back shows in 10 days! Among the most sought-after...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games