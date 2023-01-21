Quote from Shahir Muneer of Divo on latest Government guidelines for social media influencers

MUMBAI: On regard to the latest Government guidelines on social media, Government has made it mandatory for social media influencers to disclose their ‘material’ interest in endorsing products and services and violations can attract strict legal action, including a ban on endorsements. Shahir Muneer, Founder and Director, Divo says that with ASCI guidelines in place, we have seen brands and influencers alike already keep disclosures prominent and active. He thinks there is close to 70% compliance at least in the top spectrum of top influencers and celebrities. But with the government further issuing these guidelines, and in relation to the Consumer Protection Act, there will have to be more diligence on the same.

“I also foresee influencers and brands face risk of consumers filing litigation if failed to do so with more awareness coming to consumers and also if influencers or brands fail to instill this. Brands and Agencies will have to ensure they comply, as lot of influencers in the market are not legally savvy to know all these compliances, and will need their support to ensure they also do not fall into such risks”.

“Process-oriented brands and agencies with compliances will definitely implement this, even likely include this as part of their audit, agreements and furthermore”, he concluded.