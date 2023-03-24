RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  24 Mar 2023 13:03 |  By RnMTeam

Divo signs Indian music composer and artist duo Vivek-Mervin

MUMBAI: Divo, one of India’s leading and well-established digital media and music companies, which has recently been acquired by Warner Music India, has signed up music composer duo Vivek-Mervin for their artist services. Vivek-Mervin duo consist of Vivek Siva and Mervin Solomon, who are known for their work in Tamil language films.

They are among the mainstream film composers who have embraced this music consumption transition over the last decade and released songs for films. They have today released their latest offering, a Tamil single called ADDICTIVE.

As the title suggest, ADDICTIVE is about a boy getting addictive about his girl crush and is ready to let go of all the worldly pleasures and goes on to say that she is more addictive than all of them. It is an upbeat pop song which is shot in the beautiful locations of Switzerland and France. The video also features actors from France - Kanika & Mehmet who play the love interests.

The song ADDICTIVE is penned by lyricists, Nixon and Bala, sung and also performed by the duo themselves, Vivek Siva and Mervin Solomon. The video is directed by Thushy Sivan (Paris). As part of the association, Divo will be looking after the entire distribution on streaming platforms, publishing along with influencer and content marketing.

The song is available on the below platforms:

Gaana - https://bit.ly/409CzY5

Apple Music - https://apple.co/3nggEjn

iTunes - https://apple.co/3nggEjn

Spotify - https://spoti.fi/3ZavqFm

Resso - https://bit.ly/3TS5Fcd

Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/3K15PKR

YouTube Music- https://bit.ly/40vTTX4

JioSaavn - https://bit.ly/3THbUPJ

Wynk - https://bit.ly/3Z4UQo0

Speaking on the new song, Vivek-Merkin said, “We are delighted to release our latest single in partnership with Divo Music. As well-established players in the South market, Divo knows its audience well and can help us reach out to maximum listeners. We look forward to future collaborations with them.

“We are excited to release our new song ADDICTIVE and hope that our fans enjoy listening to it”, they further added.

Shahir Muneer, Founder and Director, Divo, “We are glad to onboard the famous Vivek-Mervin duo, who are known for their hit songs and contributions towards the Tamil music industry. We aim to use this collaboration to set a benchmark in terms of artist services beyond traditional distribution, by also encompassing a 360-degree solution across content creation for digital including vlogs, short video content, and also use our agency services for handling their release’s marketing for influencer marketing. As a very talented duo we look forward to help them grow in their musical journey.”

Tags
Divo Music Composed Vivek-Mervin Songs music
Related news
 | 24 Mar 2023

Atteev to release his new song 'Look How Far We have Come'

Mumbai based Indie Artist Atteev who started his journey during the Covid lockdown is now all set to release his latest EP “Look How Far We Have Come”. This is Atteev's second EP, showcasing his transformation from a self-taught bedroom musician to a thriving artist in the industry.

read more
 | 24 Mar 2023

Arko announces his upcoming music single "Sutta" with Jaan Kumar Sanu! Check out the poster now

MUMBAI: After making a mark in Bollywood with Jism 2, it has been a journey of one soulful chartbuster after another for singer and composer Arko Pravo Mukherjee.

read more
 | 24 Mar 2023

India's biggest Pop Rock Band 'SANAM' spotted on a high production Movie set

MUMBAI: Band Sanam has always been a rage amongst all age groups, connecting to the audience nationwide with there iconic retro renditions.

read more
 | 24 Mar 2023

T-Series brings to you the melancholic single ‘Never Together’ sung by Manan Bhardwaj ft. Yesha Sagar!

MUMBAI: Popular singer and composer Manan Bhardwaj brings listeners another heartfelt track with T-Series’ latest single ‘Never Together’ produced by Bhushan Kumar.

read more
 | 24 Mar 2023

Fresh off the cover of a Hershey’s chocolate bar, Kiara Chettri drops a bitter-sweet dream pop single, COLD

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter Kiara Chettri returns with ‘Cold’, her ninth single, which was released worldwide in March, 2023. The london-based, Delhi-hailing young achiever dabbles with complicated feelings of estranged lovers as she explores a brand new soundscape of dreamy pop.

read more

RnM Biz

Hungama unveils its much-anticipated All in One App, seamless integration of Music and Movies for an unmatched user experience

MUMBAI: Over the past decades, Hungama has remained committed to its purpose of providing excitinread more

Sony Music Entertainment India appoints Vinit Thakkar as Managing Director for India

MUMBAI: Sony Music Entertainment India (SME) today announced the appointment of Vinit Thakkar as read more

Begum Khan and Mirchi bring back the popular chat show What Women Want

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, has launched the 4th sread more

Mirchi Hyderabad's What Do Women Want initiative debuts a woman's perspective

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, celebrated women this read more

Horus Music India bring new educational seminar ‘Music Distribution Simplified' to Hyderabad

MUMBAI: Horus Music India bring new educational seminar ‘Music Distribution Simplified’ to Hyderaread more

top# 5 articles

1
T-Series brings to you the melancholic single ‘Never Together’ sung by Manan Bhardwaj ft. Yesha Sagar!

MUMBAI: Popular singer and composer Manan Bhardwaj brings listeners another heartfelt track with T-Series’ latest single ‘Never Together’ produced by...read more

2
From Lisa Mishra to Justin Bieber, 4 Stars who were discovered on the Internet!

MUMBAI: The internet is a place of discovery, in the changing times of entertainment there have been a lot of artists who were the prodigy of the...read more

3
Audible Launches Collection of Immersive, Cinematic Listening Experiences in Dolby Atmos

MUMBAI: Today, Dolby Laboratories, a leader in immersive entertainment, and Audible, a leading creator and provider of premium audio storytelling,...read more

4
Arko announces his upcoming music single "Sutta" with Jaan Kumar Sanu! Check out the poster now

MUMBAI: After making a mark in Bollywood with Jism 2, it has been a journey of one soulful chartbuster after another for singer and composer Arko...read more

5
Atteev to release his new song 'Look How Far We have Come'

Mumbai based Indie Artist Atteev who started his journey during the Covid lockdown is now all set to release his latest EP “Look How Far We Have Come...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games