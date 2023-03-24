Divo signs Indian music composer and artist duo Vivek-Mervin

MUMBAI: Divo, one of India’s leading and well-established digital media and music companies, which has recently been acquired by Warner Music India, has signed up music composer duo Vivek-Mervin for their artist services. Vivek-Mervin duo consist of Vivek Siva and Mervin Solomon, who are known for their work in Tamil language films.

They are among the mainstream film composers who have embraced this music consumption transition over the last decade and released songs for films. They have today released their latest offering, a Tamil single called ADDICTIVE.

As the title suggest, ADDICTIVE is about a boy getting addictive about his girl crush and is ready to let go of all the worldly pleasures and goes on to say that she is more addictive than all of them. It is an upbeat pop song which is shot in the beautiful locations of Switzerland and France. The video also features actors from France - Kanika & Mehmet who play the love interests.

The song ADDICTIVE is penned by lyricists, Nixon and Bala, sung and also performed by the duo themselves, Vivek Siva and Mervin Solomon. The video is directed by Thushy Sivan (Paris). As part of the association, Divo will be looking after the entire distribution on streaming platforms, publishing along with influencer and content marketing.

The song is available on the below platforms:

Gaana - https://bit.ly/409CzY5

Apple Music - https://apple.co/3nggEjn

iTunes - https://apple.co/3nggEjn

Spotify - https://spoti.fi/3ZavqFm

Resso - https://bit.ly/3TS5Fcd

Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/3K15PKR

YouTube Music- https://bit.ly/40vTTX4

JioSaavn - https://bit.ly/3THbUPJ

Wynk - https://bit.ly/3Z4UQo0

Speaking on the new song, Vivek-Merkin said, “We are delighted to release our latest single in partnership with Divo Music. As well-established players in the South market, Divo knows its audience well and can help us reach out to maximum listeners. We look forward to future collaborations with them.

“We are excited to release our new song ADDICTIVE and hope that our fans enjoy listening to it”, they further added.

Shahir Muneer, Founder and Director, Divo, “We are glad to onboard the famous Vivek-Mervin duo, who are known for their hit songs and contributions towards the Tamil music industry. We aim to use this collaboration to set a benchmark in terms of artist services beyond traditional distribution, by also encompassing a 360-degree solution across content creation for digital including vlogs, short video content, and also use our agency services for handling their release’s marketing for influencer marketing. As a very talented duo we look forward to help them grow in their musical journey.”