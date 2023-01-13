Experience passion through Aneesha's new single: 'Just Want You'

MUMBAI: Hailing from Delhi and now based in Goa; a ‘sultry voice’ and ‘infectiously catchy music’ are terms one can associate with upcoming vocalist and music producer Aneesha, who proves this on her new Synth Pop single, ‘Just Want You’. While the song is relatable in its discussion on monogamy and commitment in today’s world, the mood it creates transports you into a zone of desire, passion and temptation.

Aneesha started writing this melodic masterpiece two years ago, inspired by a close friends brewing relationship. Aneesha’s own ambivalence regarding the topics of relationships and societal norms urged her to write this piece from a female perspective. Aneesha and her co-producers, Utkarsh Verma and Denis Thomas, created a sensual soundscape to complement her phenomenally soothing vocals alongside percussive and melodic elements that create a singable and danceable piece of music. The artists inspiration comes from Pop/RnB female artists such as Banks, Dua Lipa, Tinashe, Fletcher and more.

Aneesha has performed in multiple premiere live music venues across Delhi, Goa and around India for wedding, corporate and private events apart from pub gigs. She has written an EP, and multiple singles. Being an independent artist, she has seen quick successes such as being featured on music magazines and blogs like Rolling Stone India, Rock Street Journal, Indian Music Diaries and more. Furthermore, she has been playlisted by Apple Music, Spotify India, Amazon music and YouTube music India on a range of their playlists. Her versatility as an artist shows in her recent dive into indie dance and disco music with collaborator Konark Sikka as well as in writing lyrics in Hindi. She leans towards writing music influenced by a global sound of strong women in the genres of Pop, RnB and the electronic scene.

The song has been mixed and mastered by Kaushik Manikandan— a multi-instrumentalist and mixing/mastering engineer who is now based in California (USA) being mentored by some of the best in the music industry.

Just Want You is much more than a catchy and danceable tune, it is an experience that invokes passion and walks a listener through a whirlpool of emotions experienced by young people in the world today- with the magic of Aneesha’s raspy and sensual voice and lyricism. Her versatility and raw talent makes her an artist to watch out for.

Song link : https://open.spotify.com/track/4W2aQcIkKOUrDg9TT9wYvn?si=H38TVkDyR5euDaT3GOuOaQ