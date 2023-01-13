Experience passion through Aneesha's new single: 'Just Want You'

MUMBAI: Hailing from Delhi and now based in Goa; a ‘sultry voice’ and ‘infectiously catchy music’ are terms one can associate with upcoming vocalist and music producer Aneesha, who proves this on her new Synth Pop single, ‘Just Want You’. While the song is relatable in its discussion on monogamy and commitment in today’s world, the mood it creates transports you into a zone of desire, passion and temptation.
Aneesha started writing this melodic masterpiece two years ago, inspired by a close friends brewing relationship. Aneesha’s own ambivalence regarding the topics of relationships and societal norms urged her to write this piece from a female perspective. Aneesha and her co-producers, Utkarsh Verma and Denis Thomas, created a sensual soundscape to complement her phenomenally soothing vocals alongside percussive and melodic elements that create a singable and danceable piece of music. The artists inspiration comes from Pop/RnB female artists such as Banks, Dua Lipa, Tinashe, Fletcher and more.
Aneesha has performed in multiple premiere live music venues across Delhi, Goa and around India for wedding, corporate and private events apart from pub gigs. She has written an EP, and multiple singles. Being an independent artist, she has seen quick successes such as being featured on music magazines and blogs like Rolling Stone India, Rock Street Journal, Indian Music Diaries and more. Furthermore, she has been playlisted by Apple Music, Spotify India, Amazon music and YouTube music India on a range of their playlists. Her versatility as an artist shows in her recent dive into indie dance and disco music with collaborator Konark Sikka as well as in writing lyrics in Hindi. She leans towards writing music influenced by a global sound of strong women in the genres of Pop, RnB and the electronic scene.
The song has been mixed and mastered by Kaushik Manikandan— a multi-instrumentalist and mixing/mastering engineer who is now based in California (USA) being mentored by some of the best in the music industry.
Just Want You is much more than a catchy and danceable tune, it is an experience that invokes passion and walks a listener through a whirlpool of emotions experienced by young people in the world today- with the magic of Aneesha’s raspy and sensual voice and lyricism. Her versatility and raw talent makes her an artist to watch out for.
Song link : https://open.spotify.com/track/4W2aQcIkKOUrDg9TT9wYvn?si=H38TVkDyR5euDaT3GOuOaQ
MUMBAI: We listen to music, watch a show, or hear a podcast during our daily life making it diffiread more
2022 was a groundbreaking year for entertainment.read more
MUMBAI: QYOU Media India, one of the youngest and fastest-growing integrated media companies spanread more
MUMBAI: India’s leading OTT platform, MX Player is recognized for catering to its audiences’ diveread more
MUMBAI: To wrap up 2022 Rakesh Nigam, CEO of IPRS gives insights of IPRS in 2022, challenges andread more
MUMBAI: The very talented playback singer Stebin Ben and his songs have always been a constant in our playlist. The singer has just dropped a post on...read more
MUMBAI: Cricket and Music lovers are in for a treat as superstar Badshah and megastar Jason Derulo will dazzle crowds with their enthralling...read more
MUMBAI: Following the sold-out 2022 edition, North Coast Music Festival has revealed its stacked Phase One lineup for the festival’s 13th annual...read more
MUMBAI: UK-bred, British Columbia-based, genre-bending producer Gl0bal has made a name for himself in the bass scene with a sonically diverse catalog...read more
MORTEN is entering 2023 with a head start and releases his long-awaited crowd quavering track ‘The Drill’. Just off of the release of the second...read more