RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  13 Jan 2023 16:01 |  By RnMTeam

Experience passion through Aneesha's new single: 'Just Want You'

MUMBAI: Hailing from Delhi and now based in Goa; a ‘sultry voice’ and ‘infectiously catchy music’ are terms one can associate with upcoming vocalist and music producer Aneesha, who proves this on her new Synth Pop single, ‘Just Want You’. While the song is relatable in its discussion on monogamy and commitment in today’s world, the mood it creates transports you into a zone of desire, passion and temptation.

Aneesha started writing this melodic masterpiece two years ago, inspired by a close friends brewing relationship. Aneesha’s own ambivalence regarding the topics of relationships and societal norms urged her to write this piece from a female perspective. Aneesha and her co-producers, Utkarsh Verma and Denis Thomas, created a sensual soundscape to complement her phenomenally soothing vocals alongside percussive and melodic elements that create a singable and danceable piece of music. The artists inspiration comes from Pop/RnB female artists such as Banks, Dua Lipa, Tinashe, Fletcher and more.

Aneesha has performed in multiple premiere live music venues across Delhi, Goa and around India for wedding, corporate and private events apart from pub gigs. She has written an EP, and multiple singles. Being an independent artist, she has seen quick successes such as being featured on music magazines and blogs like Rolling Stone India, Rock Street Journal, Indian Music Diaries and more. Furthermore, she has been playlisted by Apple Music, Spotify India, Amazon music and YouTube music India on a range of their playlists. Her versatility as an artist shows in her recent dive into indie dance and disco music with collaborator Konark Sikka as well as in writing lyrics in Hindi. She leans towards writing music influenced by a global sound of strong women in the genres of Pop, RnB and the electronic scene.

The song has been mixed and mastered by Kaushik Manikandan— a multi-instrumentalist and mixing/mastering engineer who is now based in California (USA) being mentored by some of the best in the music industry.

Just Want You is much more than a catchy and danceable tune, it is an experience that invokes passion and walks a listener through a whirlpool of emotions experienced by young people in the world today- with the magic of Aneesha’s raspy and sensual voice and lyricism. Her versatility and raw talent makes her an artist to watch out for.

Song link : https://open.spotify.com/track/4W2aQcIkKOUrDg9TT9wYvn?si=H38TVkDyR5euDaT3GOuOaQ

Tags
Aneesha Just Want You music 
Related news
 | 24 Dec 2022

Check out the exclusive leaked images from the sets of Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay

MUMBAI: Guru Randhawa and Saiee Manjrekar's upcoming film is in the news again, this time for a leaked photograph featuring the two actors. In what looks like a still from the movie, Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay, the chemistry between Guru and Saiee is palpable. 

read more
 | 24 Dec 2022

Christmas 2022-Kashika Kapoor is too hot to handle in this bikini look as she is all set to bring in Christmas from her gateway in Goa

MUMBAI: Kashika Kapoor is one of the rising celebrities in the Bollywood industry. The actress, who is currently enjoying her getaway in Goa, is all set to ring in Christmas along with her sisters. 

read more
 | 24 Dec 2022

Anusha Technovision Pvt. Ltd. Wins Big at the 9th Lutron Annual Partner Colloquium 2022 in Phuket

MUMBAI: Anusha Technovision, a technology and innovation driven firm that offers tailored lighting controls, automation, and audio-visual solutions to a wide range of industries such as commercial, hospitality, and residential, has recently been lauded for its impressive projects after bagging mu

read more
 | 22 Dec 2022

Sonu Kanwar is back with another hit track 'Kaliyo Kod Padiyo' presented by T-Series

MUMBAI: ‘Kaliyo Kod Padiyo’ a traditional Rajasthani folk song presented by T-Series and performed by Sonu Kanwar is finally here. Written and composed by Folk Traditional, this song gives us a glimpse of the Rajasthani folk culture.

read more
 | 17 Dec 2022

Prithviraj Sukumaran receives a warm welcome from the ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ family

MUMBAI: Pan Indian star Prithviraj Sukumaran gets a warm welcome from the team of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The Pan- Indian actor will be playing the character of Kabir and the audience is thrilled to have him on board for this much-talked-about film.

read more

RnM Biz

Google will soon allow users to control Spotify, YouTube Music without primary app

MUMBAI: We listen to music, watch a show, or hear a podcast during our daily life making it diffiread more

Apple celebrates a groundbreaking year in entertainment

2022 was a groundbreaking year for entertainment.read more

QYOU Media India elevates Pankaj Rai and Ashish Kotekar to National Sales Roles

MUMBAI: QYOU Media India, one of the youngest and fastest-growing integrated media companies spanread more

MX Studios collaborates with Dubai Economy & Tourism, to bring an adventure-filled mini-series 'A Spin Around Dubai'

MUMBAI: India’s leading OTT platform, MX Player is recognized for catering to its audiences’ diveread more

A saga of fulfilled promises and progress of IPRS in 2022 by CEO Rakesh Nigam 

MUMBAI: To wrap up 2022 Rakesh Nigam, CEO of IPRS gives insights of IPRS in 2022, challenges andread more

top# 5 articles

1
Stebin Ben's recent post sparks a series of rumors and netizens can't keep calm

MUMBAI: The very talented playback singer Stebin Ben and his songs have always been a constant in our playlist. The singer has just dropped a post on...read more

2
Popular popstar Badshah and international sensation Jason Derulo to Enthral in the opening ceremony of the inaugural DP world ILT20; Only on Zee

MUMBAI: Cricket and Music lovers are in for a treat as superstar Badshah and megastar Jason Derulo will dazzle crowds with their enthralling...read more

3
North Coast Music Festival reveals star-studded Phase One lineup for 2023

MUMBAI: Following the sold-out 2022 edition, North Coast Music Festival has revealed its stacked Phase One lineup for the festival’s 13th annual...read more

4
Bass maestro Gl0bal continues debut album rollout with second single “Pain” featuring Armanni Reign Judgement Day LP slated for release on February 10

MUMBAI: UK-bred, British Columbia-based, genre-bending producer Gl0bal has made a name for himself in the bass scene with a sonically diverse catalog...read more

5
MORTEN digs into the new year with long-awaited solo track 'The Drill'

MORTEN is entering 2023 with a head start and releases his long-awaited crowd quavering track ‘The Drill’. Just off of the release of the second...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games