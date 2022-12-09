Cedric Gervais and Joel Corry Unite for Fresh Dose of Feel Good Hit, 'Molly'

MUMBAI: Certified tastemakers Cedric Gervais and Joel Corry join forces to reignite a modern classic, breathing new life into the revered dancefloor weapon, "MOLLY." The new release highlights the timelessness of a true hit, as Cedric Gervais and Joel Corry capture the feelgood bliss of the original "MOLLY" while upping the ante with a groove-inducing house beat and completely revamped production. Let the chills run down your spine on December 9, when Cedric Gervais & Joel Corry's new single drops via Musical Freedom.

Simply put, the new release from Cedric Gervais and Joel Corry delivers on all fronts- from the swooping basslines and candycoated melodies, to the pulsating rhythms and energizing, acid-infused synthwork. The upcoming single is set to follow in the footsteps of Cedric Gervais' trendsetting original 2012 release, which went on to grace charts in the US, UK, and Belgium. Since then, the French producer has continued to add new layers of polish to his production game, finding his creative zone with a duo of remixes for David Guetta earlier this year, including the Grammy-nominated "I'm Good (Blue)" with Bebe Rexha and "Trampoline," the joint venture with Afrojack, Missy Elliot, BIA, and Doechii.

UK superstar Joel Corry has been on a similar tear this year, climbing the British charts with his Becky Hill collab "History," and more recently unleashing the invigorating anthem "Lionheart (Fearless)" with vocalist Tom Grennan. Having just completed his North American tour, with stops in New York, Las Vegas, and Montreal, Joel now sets his sights back on the UK for the spring of 2023. While the aforementioned singles were primed for radios around the world, the new release with Cedric Gervais represents a return to the sweet sounds of the underground for Joel Corry, lush with searing rave energy.

"I was a big fan of Cedric Gervais' 'MOLLY' which was released in 2012- I loved playing it in my DJ sets. The vocal was so cool and it had a banging drop! At the start of Summer 2022 I had the idea to rework the record and put a fresh spin on it. I reached out to Cedric and asked his permission to produce a new version of Molly and he was happy to send me the stems. After working on the track and testing it all summer I am excited to collaborate with Cedric and release 'MOLLY' to the world!"

The hunt is on, as Cedric Gervais & Joel Corry set out to find "MOLLY" via Musical Freedom on December 9

About Joel Corry

Multi-BRIT Award nominated, London-based DJ/producer and Kiss FM resident Joel Corry has spent the last 10 years playing clubs right across the UK and Europe. Growing up during the peak of the UKGarage era, Joel's early musical influences included iconic figures like Todd Edwards, MJ Cole and DJEZ, who continue to influence his musical output to this day. Joel's platinum-selling breakthrough single 'Sorry' spent 10 weeks in the UK Top 10 in 2019, peaking at #6, and broke Shazam's all-time daily record in the UK after receiving over 41,000 tags in one 24-hour period. He has since followed it up with further platinum hit singles 'Lonely', which peaked at#4, and the double-platinum'Head & Heart' featuring MNEK, which scored Joel his first ever UK #1 and was officially verified the longest-running consecutive #1 record of 2020 after spending six weeks in the top spot.

About Cedric Gervais

Winner for Best Remix in 2013 for his version of Lana Del Rey's 'Summertime Sadness'. A monthly Spotify audience of over 3 million listeners. Billboard, UK & ARIA Chart Top Ten Hits. Multi-platinum selling singles. Beatport, Buzz, Hype Machine & Cool Cuts Charts Number 1s. 2 BBC Radio One Essential Mixes. 3 Essential New Tunes. A weekly Global Radio show. The go to remixer. Acting roles in Michael Bay's blockbuster film 'Pain & Gain' alongside Mark Wahlberg and The Rock, and Pete Berg's 'The Long Night' alongside Mark Wahlberg and Kurt Russell. Residencies in Las Vegas, New York and Miami. A yearly tour schedule & sell out shows spanning the world over. These are just a few things that have been making French born Miami resident Cedric Gervais one of the most sought after House DJs & electronic music producers in the world today. With his imprint 'Delecta Records' where he regularly releases singles, Cedric continues his ascendancy into 2021 and beyond.