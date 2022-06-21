For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  21 Jun 2022

Long-Running Chicago Punks Counterpunch release long-awaited new album 'Rewire'

MUMBAI: Chicago’s melodic punk rock darlings Counterpunch return with ‘Rewire’, their long-awaited follow-up LP to 2014’s acclaimed ‘Bruises’. Delivering a patented blend of potent harmonies and showcasing exactly what they do best, 'Rewire' ushers in a new era for the punk rock stalwarts.

Stream 'Rewire' here: https://bfan.link/rewire-4

Vinyl: https://thousandislandsrecords.com/2022/04/19/counterpunch-rewire/

Counterpunch is a four piece powerhouse that has been bringing their own catchy brand of melodic punk rock since 2004.

Following the release of their self-titled debut in 2004 under their own imprint Punch-It Records (alternatively titled 'An Idiot's Guide to Being an Asshole' under Radtone Records in Japan) the band began their journey into both the US and international markets. Touring both domestically and abroad brought them opportunities to play alongside Rise Against, Strung Out, and Pennywise amongst other stalwarts in the genre.

2011 saw the band release their second LP, titled 'Dying to Exonerate the World' (alternatively titled 'Heroes and Ghosts' under several international labels) with Go Kart Records. Multiple European tours and festival stops later, the band was ready to step into the studio with Matt Allison to record 2014's 'Bruises'.

Released in 2014 by Cyber Tracks Records, this release saw the bands most extensive touring regimen to date. Hitting the road alongside the likes of Face to Face, Strung Out, NOFX, The Living End, Good Riddance and more brought them in front of their largest audiences to date.

In 2019, the band stepped into Black in Bluhm studios in Denver to record their 4th LP just before COVID shut down the world. In light of facing a new normal the band hit the pause button on releasing their latest full length effort, deciding instead to put out a 7" record with a few of the B Side tracks from the Black in Bluhm sessions titled "Handbook for the Recently Debriefed". Teaming up with Thousand Island Records and SBAM Records to bring the world a snapshot of the new era of Counterpunch.

'Rewire' was produced by Chris Fogal and the band.

Counterpunch will perform at the Punk Rock Saves Lives Festival in Denver in July and Music 4 Cancer in September. See the flyer below.

cover-bandcamp

'Rewire' Tracklist:

1 - Into the Flood (Intro)

2 - Avarice

3- Calling All Scars

4- Waiting in the Wings

5- Judgement Day

6- Collateral Damage

7- Rewire

8- The Pendulum

9- Vanity

10- What’s Left to Save

11- Wish You Were Here

12- Paradise Lost

Counterpunch Rewire music
