For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  15 Jun 2022 15:21 |  By RnMTeam

Let your superhero take a trip down the memory lane with Saregama Carvaan

MUMBAI: Dads are superheroes who do not flaunt capes. How about making this Father’s Day extra special for your superhero? Heard your dad humming “Kya khoob lagti ho” slyly for your mom or singing “Jahan Chaar Yaar Mil Jaaye” loudly with his friends over a party. Imagine the priceless happiness these songs bring to him. So why not make him feel extra special this Father’s Day by gifting him his favorite songs fully packed with nostalgia.

The perfect gift for your dad is right here! Extending a seamless, uninterrupted, hands-on music listening experience, Carvaan, makes for an ideal present for your father. It comes pre-loaded with 5000 evergreen songs, Bluetooth, USB and FM/AM available at press of a button. That’s not all, Carvaan also boasts of an array of podcast offerings a variety of genres like Meditation, Sleep Sounds, Sadguru, Ramayan, Bhagwad Geeta, and 300+ such podcasts. No internet needed to play the evergreen classics and no ad breaks to trim down the musical experience.

With a selection of variants available in diverse languages, a classy retro look is surely a one stop shop for all his entertainment needs.

So, don’t miss a chance to make this Father’s Day special for your daddy cool!

Saregama Carvaan, starting at Rs 6190 is available across all ecommerce platforms like saregama.com, amazon, flipkart, nykaa etc and nearby stores. To order now, visit - https://www.saregama.com/carvaan

Tags
Saregama Carvaan music Father’s Day
Related news
 | 16 Jun 2022

Beatoven.ai – India's first AI-backed royalty free music tech platform launched

MUMBAI: Coinciding with the upcoming World Music Day, Beatoven.ai announced the launch of India’s first ever AI-driven, new age, disruptive, music tech start-up providing a platform for music composers to create royalty-free, affordable, easy to license, exclusive & mood-based music.

read more
 | 16 Jun 2022

Believe Label & Artist Solutions to release Arjun Kanungo's Debut Album 'INDUSTRY'

MUMBAI: Believe, one of the world’s leading digital music companies, has come in collaboration with singer, composer, and actor Arjun Kanungo for his debut studio album release “INDUSTRY”.

read more
 | 16 Jun 2022

My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult 'Sexplosion!' 30th Anniversary Reissue to be released on limited edition Vinyl on June 17 via Wax Trax! Feat. Never Before Heard song & bonus remixes

MUMBAI: With the forthcoming deluxe reissue of their seminal third full-length album 'Sexplosion!,' My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult return to the scene of the crime: their original label and home, Wax Trax! Records. And Wax Trax!

read more
 | 16 Jun 2022

Dikshant's romantic track [Aankhon Se Batana' is going viral

MUMBAI: 21-year-old singer, songwriter, composer and producer from Amachi Mumbai dropped a masterpiece “Aankhon Se Batana”.

read more
 | 15 Jun 2022

A versatile social media star! Manav Chabbra’s solo rap single drops online

MUMBAI: May it be acting, dancing or rapping; Manav Chhabra is truly the king of all trades, inching close to 2 million followers on Instagram. Setting the bar higher each day, the social media star has now dropped a much coveted rap single on his official YouTube channel Mnv TV.

read more

RnM Biz

Best platforms for content creators to monetize their passion in 2022

MUMBAI: In a very short period of time, India's content consumption has increased significantly.read more

BIG FM announces ‘BIG WORLD’, a new Go-To-Market strategy in the MetaVerse

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India’s largest radio networks introduces, ‘BIG World’ – a slew of offeriread more

Apple TV+ orders two new seasons of widely acclaimed spy drama “Slow Horses” starring Academy Award winner Gary Oldman

MUMBAI: Apple TV+ today announced a two season order for the critically acclaimed espionage serieread more

Sanish Bhaskaran to bring an original audio show ‘Made in Kerala’, hosted by Radio City-India

MUMBAI: From a marketing and advertising professional to being a host of the radio show,read more

Sattvik Council of India honoured the Bhartiya Sabhyata Evam Sanskriti Parva with its Sattvik Verified food

MUMBAI : A Cultural Evening program of “Bhartiya Sabhyata Evam Sanskriti Parva” was organised by read more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
A versatile social media star! Manav Chabbra’s solo rap single drops online

MUMBAI: May it be acting, dancing or rapping; Manav Chhabra is truly the king of all trades, inching close to 2 million followers on Instagram....read more

2
Beatoven.ai – India's first AI-backed royalty free music tech platform launched

MUMBAI: Coinciding with the upcoming World Music Day, Beatoven.ai announced the launch of India’s first ever AI-driven, new age, disruptive, music...read more

3
From Jazz icon John Coltran to pop star Ariana Grande to Mumbai-based A cappella group 'The Aflatunes,' musicians can't get enough of the Rodgers and Hammerstein score

MUMBAI: Over 57 years since its release in 1965, ‘The Sound of Music’ and its musical notes still linger in the memories of legions of fans. The...read more

4
My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult 'Sexplosion!' 30th Anniversary Reissue to be released on limited edition Vinyl on June 17 via Wax Trax! Feat. Never Before Heard song & bonus remixes

MUMBAI: With the forthcoming deluxe reissue of their seminal third full-length album 'Sexplosion!,' My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult return to the...read more

5
Dikshant's romantic track [Aankhon Se Batana' is going viral

MUMBAI: 21-year-old singer, songwriter, composer and producer from Amachi Mumbai dropped a masterpiece “Aankhon Se Batana”.The song is currently...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games