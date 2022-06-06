For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  06 Jun 2022 15:00 |  By RnMTeam

Mokita teams up with Charlotte Sands on new song "Crash"

MUMBAI: Chill-pop producer-musician Mokita partners with rising artist Charlotte Sands on latest single “Crash”, a track about being stuck in a relationship with someone that you know won’t last, it’s not good for either of you, but you can’t break the cycle of it. Over the past two years, Mokita (aka John-Luke Carter) has been writing, recording, and self-producing meaningful songs with unrelenting honesty. For Mokita, music is a profoundly intimate form of expression; a means to tackle the most sincere of subjects.

"I wrote this one with Charlotte, and it just kinda organically turned into a duet. I'm a fan of her music, so I'm pumped we have a song together. We wrote it quickly, and then I think we both forgot about it for a couple of months, and then I randomly was listening to demos, and it came on, and I was like, 'wait, this is kinda rad, we gotta finish this.' Lyrically, the song is about being stuck in a relationship with someone you know won't last, it's not good for either of you, but you can't break the cycle. As we were writing this, we talked about the metaphor of a car crash, which drove the whole lyrical thought behind it. Super simple: we just wanted it to feel bouncy in the production and let all the BGVs and vocals be the song's focal point."

“I couldn't be more grateful to get to work with Mokita and release a song that I love so much together. We went into this session with zero boundaries or rules for what we wanted to create and just followed whatever felt right in the moment, which is exactly how we made "Crash." This song is different from anything I've released, and I couldn't be more excited for it to be out and to experience it with an artist I love and admire so much,” adds Charlotte.

Directed by Ed Pryor, the official music video makes references and callbacks to 80s movies and pop culture. "The video shoot for 'Crash' was a blast. Honestly the most fun I've had on a music video shoot. Everyone was so chill, and it was just great vibes the whole night. We went super 80s with the treatment and got a Delorean and then shot it in the middle of nowhere. Ed Pryor, who directed it, did a killer job and made me and Charlotte feel super comfortable the whole time. It was just a great night all around."

Mokita – "Crash (feat. Charlotte Sands)" [Official Music Video]

Mokita found music at a young age, started piano lessons at age five, and picked up the guitar at 12, quickly realizing he would prefer to write original compositions instead of playing covers. But it wasn’t until he moved to Nashville at 24 years old that he began to cut his teeth as a prolific songwriter and collaborator.

Mokita is part of a Nashville-based community of artists, dubbed - "The Laurel Canyon of the South." These artists represent the New Sound Of Nashville and the soul of the singer-songwriter community, as represented by artists Joy Oladokun, Madi Diaz, Old Sea Brigade, Charlotte Sands, Emily Weisband, Patrick Droney, and more. Mokita has seen notable success over the past few years, with over 400 million streams across his releases, and is gearing up for more new music throughout the year.

