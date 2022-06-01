For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  01 Jun 2022 12:35

Ni Maa: Daler Mehndi’s first-ever tribute to his mother via music

MUMBAI: The world has grooved to the upbeat, peppy tunes of Daler Mehndi, the undisputed king of pop, but little do people know that it was his mother who saw the music dream for her son, even before he was born. Mehndi, who is as devout a son as he is a singer, has released a new single titled ‘Ni Maa’ this month to pay tribute to the selfless contributions of his late mother Bibi Biro. The Song is a tell-tale where a child lays the burden of his/her perils on the mother.

The song composition is par excellence once again showcasing the musical, vocal prowess of the legendary singer composer. In the video
he is seen playing the harmonium in the six-minute song. Mehndi’s poignant ode to all mothers also includes visuals of Mother Nature and her many moods.
“The music video is released on my YouTube channel, and acknowledges all the inspiring, sacrificing and hardworking supermoms across the world. Moms do so much for us, and the least I could do is sing in their honour. The notes of the song are very close to my heart and I loved the way the composition came out,” says Daler Mehndi.

He adds that even today, no work begins without seeking blessings from his late mother.

Mehndi shares that his debut song Bolo Ta Ra Ra, its first Phrase was given to him by his mother, who used to humm these folk lines which she had heard from her elders.

Currently riding on the adulation from Gujarati fans from across the globe for his recent Gujrati debut rendition, " Sonu Tane Mara Par Bharoso Nahi Ke" for the Film - Sonu Tane Mara Par Bharoso Nahi Ke, the Metaverse Man's New song can take you on an emotional roller coaster ride with just the perfect video to watch with your mother.

Daler Mehndi
